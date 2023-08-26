Carol Vorderman is absolutely stunning in flawless leather skirt

Carol Vorderman loves to make a daring fashion statement, and the presenter proved that on Saturday as she hosted her BBC Radio Wales show in a stunning leather skirt.

Carol made sure to show off the look in its full glory, as she uploaded a short clip, which you can see below, of herself strutting through a nearby corridor in the outfit, making sure the leather swished as she approached the camera, before playfully placing her hands on her hips and throwing her bubbly blonde locks to the side. It wasn't just her leather skirt that commanded attention, as Carol also wore a curve-hugging woollen jumper.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman struts with style in daring leather skirt

In a lengthy caption, she shared: "I love radio. Been doing our little show on BBC Radio Wales for over 4 years now. Without my other half @natsus1 today as he's getting married to Jamie tomorrow so he's in full face pack mode today.

"See you tomorrow along with the gang my Nathan....it should've been me. Huge hellos to @gylesbrandreth and @kayeadamsofficial for chats on the show.....love you both. Tune in @bbcsounds for catch up Live on Saturdays 1130-2pm for a kitchen disco, a proper laugh and who knows what else!!!!!"

Fans were quick with their praise as one said: "Want to look like you when I'm older," and a second posted: "Absolutely stunning as ever," and a third noted: "Looking amazing."

A fourth added: "You look exorbitantly stunning in your amazing leather skirt," and a fifth complimented: "Always look stunning when wearing leather," while many others commented with strings of flame and heart emojis.

The star has been wowing plenty of times this week with her looks, and on Tuesday, she was absolutely gorgeous in a curve-hugging denim ensemble that highlighted her hourglass figure.

Carol looked divine as she recorded for the Where There's a Will, There's a Wake podcast in front of an ornamental skull and candles, flashing a huge smile as her luscious blonde locks fell down past her shoulders. She accessorised with an oversized necklace and had a full face of makeup.

Speaking about her appearance, Carol explained: "So much fun with my comedy heroine @kathyburkeallwoman on her podcast @deathpodcast_. You can listen now via the link in my stories or wherever you get your podcasts."

Her followers were thrilled with both her upcoming appearance and her devilish look, as one enthused: "I cannot bloody wait for this. Without doubt the best podcast there is. Everything Kathy does is fantastic," and a second commented: "Carol you make a lovely magicians assistant and wish Halloween coming up love to see you involved in a illusion how about the famous sawing the lady in half."

A third added: "You always look lovely, even without makeup. Your hair looks lovely too. I have got to hear this whole podcast," while a fourth said: "Brainy blonde Bombshell," and a fifth wrote: "Beautiful picture of yourself."

