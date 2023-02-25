Helen Flanagan looks sensational in daring red bikini Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan looked like a supermodel in her daring outfit

Helen Flanagan has well and truly sent temperatures soaring as the actress enjoyed some rest and relaxation on Saturday.

The former Coronation Street star took to her Instagram Stories where she showed off her daring item as she posed in a pool changing room. The tiny red bikini showed off her beautiful figure, and the results of her recent breast augmentation surgery, as she posed in front of the mirror, leaning in closer to give fans a full look at the two-piece.

Helen had her hair all bunched up in a bun as she prepared to head off to either the pool or the spa.

She later shared a second glimpse at the strappy item as she sat with her son, Charlie, with the sound of rushing water nearby.

"Loved wearing this bikini @outdazi," she captioned the post, alongside a heart emoji, before revealing that this wasn't the first time that fans had seen her in the fierce look.

Helen enjoyed the weekend with her children

Helen revealed that she first debuted the bikini last year during her trip to Dubai, sharing a photo of herself catching some rays on the beach, while Charlie dozed in his buggy.

At the time, her fans were blown away by her beach babe appearance, with one responding: "WOW! Look at you!"

A second said: "Looking amazing! You have lovely style in clothes too btw." A third added: "You are stunning and look amazing after three children."

Helen wowed in the item last year

Helen impressed her fans earlier in the month when she posed in a daring red midi dress with a fitted corset bodice.

The mother-of-three teamed the red midi with a pair of black pointed-toe heels, with a glam makeup look consisting of a smokey eye and a deep red lip to round off the Valentine's Day look.

As for her hair, she styled her blonde locks in voluminous waves that were brushed away from her face to highlight her pretty features.

And she sweetly dedicated her Valentine's Day to her own "Prince", that being Charlie. How adorable!

