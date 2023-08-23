The glamorous I'm a Celebrity star pulled out all the stops

Helen Flanagan is known for her gorgeous sense of style, and that extends to her underwear, too, as she revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The I'm a Celebrity star took to the social media site to share an incredible post of herself wearing a silky pink lingerie set, which featured three different takes of the actress at once, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Helen Flanagan showcases endless legs in stunning lingerie video

Helen captioned the video: " Unbothered. Moisturised. Happy. In my Lane. Focused. Flourishing. Growing. Glowing… [camera emoji] @deejacreative_ [heartemoji]."

Her fans went wild in response, with their comments including: "Stunning," "Gorgeous [red heart emoji]" and: "There's two more of you. Awesome."

© Getty The star separated from her ex-partner Scott Sinclair last year

The blonde beauty always looks so glamorous, and she showcased her toned figure earlier this month, when she posted a slew of photos from her recent holiday to Barbados with her children Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two.

Helen took to Instagram to share some pictures in which she highlighted her curves in a series of bikinis. In the first shot, she appeared to be walking out of the water, and the mum-of-three wore a barely-there figure-hugging yellow string bikini.

Other images showed the former Coronation Street actress sport a blue denim bikini and an orange floral bikini, with her kids trying to bury her with sand!

Helen captioned the pictures: "Some pap pics from our Barbados holiday [red heart emoji]. Last pic sums up my life every day [crying laughing emoji]…"

© Shutterstock Helen is always so glam

Her fellow I'm a Celebrity star Gillian McKeith responded with two heart-eyes emojis, and Helen's other followers shared her sentiments. One wrote: "Amaaazing," while others commented: "Nice x," and: "You're stunning @hjgflanagan, hope you're doing well."

LOOK: Helen Flanagan looks phenomenal in lacy lingerie that highlights surgically enhanced figure

MORE: Helen Flanagan showcases legs for days in incredible figure-hugging mini dress

The busy mum always pulls out all the stops, whether relaxing on the beach or dressing up for a night out. Earlier in the week, she whipped fans into a frenzy as she shared a glimpse inside her birthday celebrations.

© Getty The actress in Ibiza, Spain

Taking to Instagram, the TV star posted a very glamorous snapshot of herself holding a candy floss pink birthday cake in the shape of a heart.

Helen, who posted in honour of her 33rd birthday, looked phenomenal in a tiny black leather dress from Agent Provocateur complete with a plunging neckline, a patchwork of sleek leather panels and a cinched-in waistline.

© Getty The star at the ITV Palooza in 2022

She wore her flowing tresses in tumbling waves and highlighted her features with sculpting bronzer, luminous highlighter and a glossy pink lipstick.

And for some added glitz, the mother-of-three rounded off her evening outfit with a pair of glittering silver hoop earrings.

© Instagram The TV star enjoyed a lavish trip to Barbados

In the glamorous snapshot, Helen was pictured holding her heart-shaped cake which featured generous layers of pink and white icing, glace cherries dotted around the edge and the words "thirty three and thriving" written in cursive red icing.

Paying tribute to hit rom-com 13 Going on 30, Helen wrote "33 and thriving" in her caption followed by a string of credits regarding her cheeky LBD and spectacular birthday cake.

© Instagram Helen recently celebrated turning 33

The star's fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with countless celebratory birthday messages. "Happy Birthday, you gorgeous angel!!!" wrote one.