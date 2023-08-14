GMB's Kate Garraway looks unreal in flattering waist-cinching dress

Kate Garraway often brightens up everyone's mornings whenever she appears on Good Morning Britain, and she did just that on Monday morning when she joined Richard Madeley in the studio.

Dressed in a vibrant pale orange number, the 56-year-old looked summer chic in her waist-cinching number which also boasted tiny white polka dots, a plunging neckline and ribbed detailing on the puffed sleeves.

© Shutterstock Kate Garraway looked chic in her orange dress on Monday's Good Morning Britain

The pastel hue complimented Kate's sun-kissed glow and beautiful physique while she wore her hair in loose, sleek waves.

Her sighting comes shortly after she rocked a Barbie-core ensemble for an appearance on The One Show. The TV star was a vision in the hot pink two-piece which she paired with an elevated dark pink blouse.

Although Kate looks fabulous in her glamorous TV attire, she credits the wardrobe department for helping her. However, she has admitted to having some fashion "regrets".

"Learning to dress for my age and body shape (after two children) is something I find very challenging," she previously told Daily Mail's Femail. "It's not helped by the fact that the older I get, the less I care about what people think of my clothes.

"I'd love to dress fashionably without going too young, sexily without showing too much flesh and on-trend without looking too 'try hard'. But, like so many women, I don't always get it right. When you weigh it all up, it's no wonder we all have so many fashion regrets."

© Shutterstock Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway hosted GMB

Despite getting her stylist's help, Kate also turns to her teenage Darcey for fashion tips. "Darcey has got very involved recently," she shared with HELLO! in August 2019.

"She says: 'Mum that doesn't work with that, you need to wear that long dress with trainers,' or 'You need to put a different belt on.' She tries to style me! And sometimes she will say 'Mum, you should wear that!'"

Although Kate loves designer clothes, she is just like the rest of us and is particular to a bargain or two. "I do have an amazing dress that I got from Primark three years ago," she added. "It's black and I always feel great in it.

"However, years ago I went shopping with Debbie and there was a black Helmut Lang jacket and it wasn't a bargain - it was so expensive. But, it counts as cost per wear - I think I'm down to about 25 pence per wear I've worn it that much!"