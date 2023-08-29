Amanda Holden's legs go on forever as she poses in fitted shorts with lookalike mum

The Britain's Got Talent judge has been enjoying some family time in Italy

Amanda Holden has been enjoying a family getaway in Italy, and the star revealed where she gets her stunning looks from as she posed alongside her lookalike mum on Tuesday.

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a snap on her Instagram Stories of herself posing alongside her mother Judith Harrison, and Amanda can be seen sporting a pair of high-waisted chino shorts that showed off her incredibly long legs.

Amanda and her mum wore matching white shirts

The 52-year-old teamed the look with a white semi-sheer blouse, a pair of cream trainers, and gold trim sunglasses, while Amanda's mum opted for a pair of cropped khaki trousers, a similar white shirt, a pair of green running trainers and a white sun hat.

Smiling at one another as they posed for the camera, the mother-daughter duo looked like they were enjoying the Italian sun, and Amanda captioned the photo "Mama & Mea."

Amanda Holden posed with her lookalike sister Deborah, 51, and daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11

Amanda is currently spending time abroad to film The Italian Job alongside Alan Carr – and the star's daughters, Lexi, 17 and Hollie, 11, and her sister Deborah have joined her, followed by Amanda's mum Judith.

It's clear that Amanda's sister was also graced with the family's great genes, as the Production and HR Manager looked just as glamorous earlier this week in a photo alongside Amanda and her two daughters.

The group were all smiles as they dined together on their vacation, and Amanda captioned the Instagram post: "A big GRAZIE to the gorgeous newly refurbished @laserena_fortedeimarmi for hosting a wonderful few days for my girls and sister whilst @chattyman and I filmed series 2 of #Italianjob… they made us feek like family."