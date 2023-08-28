Amanda Holden poses with rarely-seen sister – and they could be twins

Amanda was joined by sister Deborah Holden and daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11, in Italy

Good genes certainly run in Amanda Holden's family! The 52-year-old ITV star has been joined by her lookalike sister Deborah Holden and daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11, in Italy, sharing some heartwarming family photographs with her fans on Sunday.

Britain's Got Talent star Amanda was pictured at the dinner table alongside her sister Deborah, who works as a production & HR manager as well as a qualified diving instructor.

While the ladies are incredibly close, they are rarely photographed together. Debbie is just one year younger than Amanda, so it's no surprise they look more like twins.

Also taking pride of place at the table were Amanda's daughters Lexi, an aspiring model, and her youngest child Hollie.

© Instagram Amanda Holden posed with her lookalike sister Deborah, 51, and daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11

She enthused: "A big GRAZIE to the gorgeous newly refurbished @laserena_fortedeimarmi for hosting a wonderful few days for my girls and sister whilst @chattyman and I filmed series 2 of #Italianjob... they made us feel like family. #boughtandpaidfor just [heart, sun, lemon emojis]."

Amanda also posted a number of envy-inducing outfit photographs, including one of her twinning with eldest daughter Lexi in jazzy printed trousers and matching crop tops.

© Instagram The BGT star twinned with her daughter Lexi

Lexi is following in her famous mum's footsteps by pursuing a career in the limelight. Last year, she signed a deal with Storm modelling agency, best known for discovering Kate Moss.

Bursting with pride, Amanda previously chatted to The Sun's Fabulous magazine about Lexi's career path, revealing she was busy learning the ropes and honing her catwalk skills.

© Instagram Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi (right) is following in her footsteps by pursuing a modelling career

She said: "At the moment, Lexi’s learning her craft — how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world."

Amanda revealed she and her husband Chris Hughes have strived to raise a strong, independent girl, who "doesn't suffer fools" and is incredibly driven.

© Instagram Amanda has been busy filming in Italy with Alan Carr

"She's super-excited and has the right mentality — she's very unfazed by things, is not easily impressed, and doesn't suffer fools," Amanda continued.

"All of those qualities Chris and I have, so she's been brought up like that. She'll be looked after because she can look after herself pretty well. And she’s got a tiger mummy and a daddy as well."

© Instagram The ITV presenter's holiday photos have had fans green with envy all summer

As for Amanda, she definitely has the posing gene too. The BGT judge has been keeping her Instagram followers entertained all summer by sharing endless bikini snaps as she jets off from one European location to the next.

Our favourite has to be Amanda's commitment to posing inside a rather uncomfortable driftwood structure while looking like a million dollars in a white bikini.

The mother-of-two captioned the photo: "Still squeezing out every drop of summer with my family."