Eva Longoria turns up the heat in barely-there string bikini emerging from luxe pool

Eva Longoria gave her fans a reason to fall more in love with her with her latest pair of photos shared on Instagram, and let's just say, the summer is real.

The actress, 48, posted new snaps of herself emerging from her luxurious pool, surrounded by crisply manicured lawns and expansive palm trees.

She wore a two-piece bikini set from Goi, a string bikini in olive that barely covered her up, while going for the more discreet look with a pair of shades.

© Instagram Eva shared photos of herself emerging from her pool in a bikini

"Sunday Funday," she simply captioned her snaps, leading fans to inundated her comments section with several palm tree and flame emojis.

One fan wrote: "She is unreal. She must only eat salads and grilled chicken," and another added: "YOUR HARD WORK IN THE GYM IS SHOWING MAMA." A third also gushed: "Gurrrrllllll goals goals goals! You look so fit and healthy babe!"

The actress, producer, and director, who recently made her directorial debut with the film Flamin' Hot, has spoken of her dedication to fitness and health while juggling her professional and personal responsibilities.

© Instagram The star's impressive physique and dedication fitness won praise from her fans

She told Women's Health last year that she dedicated at least an hour each day to working out as a "nonnegotiable," adding: "I really work out for my mental health."

"I do very heavy weights," she said of her usual gym routine, including squats and hip thrusts with at least 25-50 pound weights. "I feel like my body changes the most when I do that – I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl."

The star prioritizes movement above all, explaining: "If I have to wake up early and take a flight, when I land, I'll go for a walk because I didn't get to work out," adding: "Even if it's just stretching, I need to do something."

Diet is also an incredibly important part of her wellness regime, and she emphasized more of an interest in plant-based ingredients for herself and her family, comprised of her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago, five.

© Instagram Fitness has been an important part of Eva's lifestyle

"I grew up on a ranch where we ate what was on the land – when it was squash season, we ate squash for three months," Eva shared.

"It gave me such an appreciation for where food comes from: It comes from the ground. Beans are a big source of protein for us. I love making portobello tacos and jackfruit tacos, and cauliflower fried rice."

© Instagram "Sometimes people are scared to be themselves, but I am who I am."

She added, of her philosophy for life and living: "I don't really have an attitude like, 'Let me put this facade up for social media but be another way in life'. Sometimes people are scared to be themselves, but I am who I am."

