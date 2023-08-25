Holly Willoughby sparks reaction as she confirms This Morning return following extended break

Holly Willoughby has announced her return to This Morning, following an extended break from the show. The presenter – who last appeared on the breakfast programme in July – featured in a new segment on Friday.

While Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters helmed the latest instalment, Holly took fans behind the scenes as she opened up about her starring role on Midsomer Murders. Revealing snippets from the 42-year-old's time on set, Holly's appearance on This Morning may have been brief, but fans were happy to see her again.

© ITV Holly appears in a new episode of Midsomer Murders

Prior to Friday's episode, Holly had confirmed her return to the show with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a montage from the segment, she captioned it: "T​​his truly was a dream come true… Thank you to the whole team at Midsomer Murders for making me so welcome and really looking after me… I loved every second.

"Tomorrow there is a behind the scenes look at what we got up to on @thismorning and then Sunday 8pm the episode, The Witches of Angels Rise broadcasts on @itv."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to voice their excitement. "Can't wait to see you in this. Looking forward to your return to This Morning," replied one. "Brilliant stuff. Next stop Holly-wood," quipped a second.

© ITV Holly's episode of Midsomer Murders will air on ITV on Sunday at 8pm

Meanwhile, a third commented, "Can't wait to see you on This Morning," and a fourth responded, "I am anxiously waiting to see you on TV, congrats in all you do."

Over the past two months, Holly has been absent from This Morning as she enjoys the summer holidays with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester. Earlier this month, the TV star was pictured on a beach in the Algarve, Portugal, and she's also been documenting her time away in the weekly Wylde Moon newsletter.

© Instagram Holly has been enjoying a family holiday in sunny Portugal recently

Clearly, Holly has been relishing her time off, which has got her reflecting on the important things in life. At the start of the week, she penned: "This week, as I sit here with my family feeling incredibly blessed to have this time together, it's really got me thinking about how many of these family holidays are left.

© SplashNews.com The star was spotted on a beach in the Algarve

"My eldest son, Harry, is 14 this year, and I'm sure it won't be long before he'll start wanting some more independence and to go on holiday with his friends instead of his mum and dad! The days where my kids need me around the clock are long gone and whilst it's a sad way of looking at things, recognising how truly precious and short this time is, has actually helped me to remain totally present."

© Photo: Instagram Holly with her three children

Holly, who has long been a fan of Midsomer Murders, will be back on our screens in episode six of series 22, which will air on ITV on Sunday evening. The synopsis teases: "Each year, the Midsomer village of Angel's Rise hosts an annual Psychic Fayre in the vast and gothic Eddon Hall. Founded by the Saint-Stephens family in memory of their late daughter, the event attracts all manner of mediums, psychics and followers of the occult.

"When a body is found surrounded by ritual symbols on the eve of the gathering, Barnaby must step into a world of self-proclaimed witches to find the killer."