Heidi Klum showcases her trim physique in animal print mini dress after denying she eats 900 calories a day

In a dazzling display of elegance and camaraderie, the renowned duo Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara took center stage, igniting the red carpet with their radiant presence at this week's America's Got Talent live show in Pasadena.

The popular reality show, boasting an illustrious judging panel, showcases the captivating synergy between Heidi, Sofia, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

On Tuesday night, the sensational Heidi and Sofia unveiled a stunning visual harmony, adorned in matching ensembles that exuded their wild side through their choice of clinging leopard print attire.

Heidi's supermodel prowess was on full display as she donned a captivating mini-dress, allowing her to flaunt her enviable legs with grace and poise.

© Steve Granitz Heidi Klum arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 18

Enhancing her ensemble, the Teutonic fashionista elegantly accessorized with a monochrome striped necklace, seamlessly tying together her chic look.

Amid the glitz and glamour, an endearing moment captured the hearts of onlookers as Heidi, her signature blonde tresses cascading down, affectionately wrapped an arm around Sofia.

In a heartwarming gesture, Sofia rested her head gently on her co-star's shoulder, embodying the deep bond they share.

© Kevin Winter Sofia Vengara and Heidi stun in animal print outfits

This heartening display unfolded against the backdrop of recent rumors, swiftly quashed by Heidi herself, regarding her daily caloric intake.

Denouncing the unfounded claims of consuming a mere 900 calories a day, Heidi made it abundantly clear that she has never engaged in such meticulous calorie counting.

The origin of this controversy can be traced to an Instagram Q&A session where Heidi reportedly divulged her weight of 138 pounds in a since-expired story.

Although screenshots captured this moment, no record exists of her discussing her caloric intake during that conversation.

© Gilbert Flores Sofia and Heidi

Post the live airing of America's Got Talent, Heidi promptly took to her Instagram stories to address the misguided reports.

In a video statement, she expressed her frustration at the rampant spread of sensationalized stories and emphasized her stance on calorie counting: "I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life."

The resilient 50-year-old, known for her candidness, clarified the sequence of events, explaining: "Someone asked me how much I weighed... And I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of [expletive]."

© Gilbert Flores Sofia and Heidi hug on the red carpet

According to the Dietary Guidelines for America, a woman of her age with an active lifestyle requires around 2,200 calories per day.

Heidi's actual dietary habits, as revealed by Women's Health in August 2017, painted a more balanced picture.

Her typical day consisted of a breakfast comprising three organic scrambled egg whites accompanied by spinach, green peppers, spring onions, and fresh fruit, alongside tea sans milk.

For lunch, Heidi occasionally indulges in turkey or chicken with basmati rice, stir-fry vegetables, and an olive oil-dressed salad.

Her dinners often featured salmon or chicken paired with a hearty serving of salad and vegetables, with dark chocolate, sorbet, or Greek yogurt serving as her preferred dessert choices.

These components collectively amounted to an intake of roughly 1,000 calories per day, allowing for occasional indulgences like her beloved truffle-infused delicacies. Heidi herself acknowledged the balance, stating: "[I was] out to dinner this weekend, and truffles are in season. I had to have the truffle pizza and the truffle pasta. It’s not like I don’t [indulge], but not all the time."