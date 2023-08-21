Harper Beckham goes Barbie blonde in unexpected hair transformation

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest child is looking blonder than ever

Victoria Beckham has undergone many-a-hair transformation over the years, but is best known for her mahogany-coloured hair.

Her daughter, Harper Beckham, seems to have inherited her dad David Beckham's colouring, however, with the latest holidays snaps of the 12-year-old showing her with shiny blonde highlighted hair.

In the first photo, the youngest of the Beckham brood attempts to help her dad take off a cowboy boot, with her hair fluttering in front of the camera and she's hardly recognisable without her normally light brown hair!

© Instagram Harper Beckham looked unrecognisable helping her dad David

Victoria's followers were in no date that it was Harper in the first photo, though, as the second snap in the carousel shows Harper posing for the camera with her blonde hair front and centre in the picture.

Given that Harper is only 12, it's likely her newly-golden hair has been sun-lightened – the whole family has been in the US for several weeks now, which could be the reason her hair is looking lighter than ever.

Victoria's followers flocked to comment on Harper's cute new look, writing: "How beautiful is Harper?" and: "Harper is so beautiful."

© Instagram Harper Beckham's hair is looking blonder than ever

The cute family photos were taken during a trip to Nashville, with David embracing the cowboy culture, donning cowboy boots and a Stetson hat, driving fans wild with his dashing good looks.

"He was born for that hat. Is there anything he doesn’t look good in?" one fan joked, while another added: "Wow, he really can pass as a country singer."

© Instagram David Beckham's fans loved his cowboy-inspired look

Harper got into the country spirit too, donning a pair of frayed denim shorts, with Victoria captioning the photo: "Daisy Dukes in Nashville."

The 11-year-old has been showing her interest in fashion and beauty over the course of the summer, debuting an on-trend chrome manicure earlier in August.

Her nails shaped into almond shapes for an elegant style – and we bet Victoria helped advise her daughter on the best look to go for!

© Instagram Harper Beckham rocked an on-trend manicure

Or maybe, Harper's sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz-Beckham has been offering beauty advice to the youngster? The duo recently rocked matching temporary butterfly tattoos, so we suspect Harper would love Brooklyn Beckham's wife's input on her nails.

Harper wasn’t held back by her long nails, throwing herself into a family day of water sports despite her talons, with her, Cruz and Victoria all giving water-skiing a go, with VB's followers impressed by her ability on the board.

The Beckham's summer looks so fun, we can't wait to see what they get up to next!

