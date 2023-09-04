Loose Women's Carol McGiffin amazes fans in edgy H&M swimsuit

Loose Women's Carol McGiffin surprised fans at the weekend as she showed off her incredible physique in a vibrant orange swimsuit.

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, The TV star, 63, looked ageless in her zany one-piece from high street favourite, H&M. She appeared to be in her element as she posed up a storm whilst holidaying in the South of France.

© Instagram Carol posed up a storm in her vibrant one-piece

Oozing sophistication, the former ITV presenter teamed her purse-friendly swimsuit with a pair of towering silver wedges, a silver pendant necklace and some peach-hued polarised sunglasses from Michael Kors.

Embracing the sunshine, Carol was pictured holding a glass of sparkling wine as she beamed for the camera on a sunlit terrace dotted with red geraniums and purple bougainvillea.

© Instagram Carol loves wearing vibrant hues

"I'm not a big swimsuit fan, I have a few but I much prefer a bikini," Carol noted in her caption.

"I think one-pieces can be ageing and for me they're never long enough in the body so they tend to disappear up your jacksie and are annoying when you need to go to the lavvy. But today is Sunday and it was time for a little pose-up so I slipped on this little cracker for the first time."

She continued: "It's from the Iris Apfel x for H&M 100 range and I only bought it because it's my favourite colour, orange!

© Instagram The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant boasts an enviable swimwear collection

"It's a great fit and is solid two-ply Lycra so it's a bit controlling but not too much. Imagine my surprise then to go on Instagram to see a post pop up from Iris herself (I don't even follow her!) celebrating her 102nd birthday which was last week. Weird? Anyway, cheers [clinking glasses emoji] @irisapfel!"

Stunned by her youthful appearance, Carol's fans flooded the comments section with endless praise.

"You were always an orange person! Looking fabulous and so happy," gushed one, while another penned: "Looking good!!!! Really miss you on loose women!!!! You would [have] been fabulous on the tour!!!!"

© Getty The presenter at the MSC Bellisima Naming Ceremony in 2019

A third wrote: "You look great [heart-eye emoji] Not aging at all!!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Great look and I'm loving your shoes."

Carol's sun-drenched update comes after she bid farewell to her presenting role on Loose Women earlier this year.

© Shutterstock Carol McGiffin joined Loose Women in 2000

In a candid chat with Best Magazine, Carol said: "I've had to step away from it, it was causing me too much stress."

The 63-year-old, who has been on the show on and off since 2000, went on to say: "The problem was, ITV were insisting, for the first time since I went back in 2018, that if I wanted to carry on doing the show, I would have to sign a contract that was totally unjust and unworkable for me, so I had to say 'no thanks'."

WATCH: Loose Women's Carol McGiffin's red face worries viewers

She added: "No one in their right mind would have signed that contract. And I can't see a way back from it."

Carol first appeared on the show in 2000 as a regular panellist, joining original cast members Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha.