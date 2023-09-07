Stacey Solomon stuns in skinny jeans for Asda trip

It was an early start for Stacey Solomon on Thursday, as she prepared to celebrate an exciting milestone. Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star revealed that she'd got up bright and early for a trip to Asda, following the release of her very own collection with George Home.

© Instagram Stacey rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans and white ankle boots

Looking effortlessly chic for the occasion, Stacey kept things casual in a pair of pale blue skinny jeans, and what appeared to be a mink-coloured bodysuit. Accessorised to perfection, the mum-of-five added white heeled ankle boots and a demure necklace. With her blonde tresses blow-dried into a sleek, straight style, Stacey completed her look with natural and dewy makeup.

Alongside her outfit of the day photo, Stacey wrote: "On my way to Asda in Milton Keynes for a very special morning. Going to see my home range in store for the very first time. Can't wait to see any of you that are popping by or doing your food shops. I really cannot believe this day is actually here."

© Getty The presenter recently stepped out in a pink ballgown at the National Television Awards

It's been an extremely busy week for the presenter. As well as launching her homeware collection at Asda, Stacey recently attended the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening, where her hit show, Sort Your Life Out, was nominated in the Best Factual Programme category.

While it was Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs that took home the award, Stacey and her husband Joe Swash, had the best time at the star-studded event. They were also joined by Stacey's two sisters, Jemma and Samantha.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe enjoyed a night out at the star-studded event

Opting for a Barbie-inspired ballgown, Stacey graced the red carpet in a pink tulle dress designed by Isabell Kristensen Couture. With the bodice adorned in pale pink crystals, Stacey's gown was, without a doubt, one of the most memorable looks of the night. Accompanying his impeccably dressed wife, Joe Swash also impressed in a classic tuxedo.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash talk baby number 6

To the delight of fans, Stacey later shared a video of her ballgown on Instagram. The caption read: "Felt like a princess for a night. Felt a bit silly recording this let alone posting it but then I though NO. I felt so special last night and I need to stop worrying about looking silly & start celebrating feeling amazing!

"So posting this to remind myself, to go for it. Wear the dress, go all out, & do what makes you happy no matter what anyone else might think. Because those chances don't come everyday & you never know where life will take you. So why not feel like you're in a dream for a moment?"

Stacey added: "I know we didn't win our NTA but I feel so proud to have been nominated for a show that so many people put their hearts and souls into, and I'm so grateful for every single vote, message of support & words of kindness that you all gave to us. Als, we couldn't have lost to a more deserving winner. Paul O Grady is one of my TV heroes & just to be in a category with him and so many other talented shows was everything."