Celebrity kids back to school! Gordon Ramsay, Stacey Solomon, David Tennant & more cute photos

It's back to school for the UK's children and that means the obligatory uniform photo outside the front door, complete with forced smiles for mum and dad!
Some of our favourite celebrity parents have been sharing their children's back to school snaps on their social media pages, and they are seriously cute. See photos of Gordon Ramsay, Stacey Solomon and David Tennant's kids below…
Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar
The celebrity chef's four-year-old Oscar Ramsay is off to school and his big sister Holly and his dad Gordon posted sweet photos on their Instagram pages.
"Stop growing so fast," wrote Holly on the snap, which showed little Oscar lying next to his famous dad with his school uniform all laid out on the carpet. Gordon then shared another photo of Oscar by the front door, writing: "Off he goes ! FYI the blazer didn’t last long ! #itchy."
Stacey Solomon's children
It was a big day for Stacey's sons Rex and Leighton on Tuesday! Four-year-old Rex started primary school and his big brother Leighton, 11, was off to secondary school.
The Loose Women panelist wrote: "Time is a thief. And just like that a whole new adventure begins, and an old era ends… My darling boys, as you go out into a whole new world, Primary & Secondary school I hope you remember that you are strong, kind, intelligent, caring, young men with all of the love here at home you will ever need."
She added: "Be yourselves, don’t change for anyone. Stay true to who you are and enjoy those first days, because take it from mum who knows, you’ll blink and it’ll be the last days. Good luck and have so much fun. To the moon and back Rex & Leighton. We love you. P.S a huge hug to every parent or carer out there not finding days like this easy for many different reasons. I’m with you. My heart is aching."
Georgia Tennant's kids
Actor David Tennant and his wife Georgia waved their children off to school this week too, and the mum-of-five shared a funny photo with her fans.
"Happy #backtoschool day!" she wrote beside a snap of herself doing her daughter's hair – and we love that Georgia needs to stand on a step to reach! Thanks for the tip!
Kelsey Parker
Kelsey, who is the wife of the late Tom Parker, shares a heartfelt post with her Instagram fans on her daughter Aurelia's first day of school.
She wrote: "What do you think Tom? Isn’t she just perfection? The world is yours baby girl… go get it and make us proud x."
Rochelle Humes
This Morning host Rochelle shared some super sweet photos of her daughters Alaia-Mai, nine, Valentina Raine, six, with her Instagram followers.
The girls looked so cute standing next to each other for their back to school picture and Rochelle also posted a clip of herself walking along holding Alaia-Mai's hand on the school run.
Giovanna Fletcher
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher expressed the feelings of the nation in their back to school photo – they didn't post a snap of their kids… they showed their own sadness and joy with Tom looking bereft and Giovanna smiling away.
"The many emotions of the first day back at school. All in and happy. Phew!" wrote the star mum