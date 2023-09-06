Celebrity kids back to school! Gordon Ramsay, Stacey Solomon, David Tennant & more cute photos

Stacey Solomon's children

It was a big day for Stacey's sons Rex and Leighton on Tuesday! Four-year-old Rex started primary school and his big brother Leighton, 11, was off to secondary school.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon's sons pose in their uniforms together

The Loose Women panelist wrote: "Time is a thief. And just like that a whole new adventure begins, and an old era ends… My darling boys, as you go out into a whole new world, Primary & Secondary school I hope you remember that you are strong, kind, intelligent, caring, young men with all of the love here at home you will ever need."

She added: "Be yourselves, don’t change for anyone. Stay true to who you are and enjoy those first days, because take it from mum who knows, you’ll blink and it’ll be the last days. Good luck and have so much fun. To the moon and back Rex & Leighton. We love you. P.S a huge hug to every parent or carer out there not finding days like this easy for many different reasons. I’m with you. My heart is aching."