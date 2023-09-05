Alex Jones displays endless legs in feathered mini dress - and wow

Alex Jones pulled out all the stops as she made an appearance at the National Television Awards in London on Tuesday evening. The One Show presenter looked dazzling in a seriously chic mini-dress, displaying her enviable legs in the white number.

Adding flair to the look, Alex's dress had long sleeves complete with feathered cuffs and elegant sparkles on one shoulder and the hem of the dress.

WATCH: Alex Jones addresses fan confusion over black ensemble

The broadcaster paired the look with some strappy silver heels and matching silver hoops. Her hair was in a sleek, straight look, leaving focus on the dramatic cat-eye and bold red lip. We love!

Earlier in the day, Alex posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories of her getting glammed up ahead of the awards, which are being hosted by comedian and presenter Joel Dommett. The selfie saw Alex smiling at the camera while her makeup artist worked her magic on Alex's locks.

A second video saw Alex showing off her relatable side when she revealed she had to juggle the school run with getting ready for the awards ceremony. Donning a full face of glam, the mother-of-three rocked a Yankees cap and a striped top as she confessed to the camera she was feeling a little sheepish for being red-carpet-ready.

© Getty Alex Jones looked amazing in a white mini dress

"I'm sitting outside Ted's school because today's my scheduled day off. So, I'm going to the NTAs tonight and I've already had my makeup done because my lovely makeup artist, her son, had his first day at school today so she had to do my makeup early."

She continued: "But now, I'm doing the school run fully made up. This is my disguise, they're gonna think 'Who the heck does she think she is?' Full red lip at 3 o'clock."

© Instagram Alex is a mother of three

Away from the glitzy side of her life, Alex often shares updates from her life as a busy mother-of-three. Last week, the star uploaded a photo of her daughter Annie, who just turned two. The tiny tot could be seen wearing a gorgeous pink dress with white shoes and frilled socks, her thick brown hair worn loose. Alex and her husband Charlie share sons Teddy, five, and Kit, three, as well as little Annie.

© Getty Alex Jones

Other stars in attendance at tonight's NTAs taking place at London's O2 arena include the casts of massive shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, Gogglebox, The Traitors, I'm a Celebrity, Happy Valley and more.

More big names who have been spotted include Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, Ant and Dec, Davina McCall, Rochelle Humes, Mo Gilligan, Vogue Williams, Mark Wright and Michelle Williams, Vicky McClure and more.