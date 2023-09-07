Priyanka Chopra is a total goddess in sheer cut-out dress amid Jonas divorce drama

Nick Jonas' wife stepped out for the Victoria's Secret celebration of The Tour '23

Priyanka Chopra pulled out all the stops on Wednesday, attending a Victoria's Secret event in New York alongside Lila Moss, Naomi Campbell, Avril Lavigne and Doja Cat.

The 41-year-old rocked a totally sheer gown, with black lingerie underneath. She accessorized the dress, which had an alluring cut-out panel at the front, with a waist-defining belt

Stunning as ever, Priyanka wore her hair long and loose, tumbling over her shoulder, with sparkling eye makeup and nude lipstick.

© Getty Priyanka Chopra's sheer dress attracted attention

Though she looked incredible, Priyanka has a lot going on in her personal life, with the upsetting news that her husband's brother, Joe Jonas, is going through a divorce from his wife Sophie Turner.

Sophie and Priyanka have had a close relationship over the years, even starring together in the Jonas Brothers' music video for Sucker, alongside Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas.

The trio even called themselves 'The J Sisters' and Sophie has gushed about admiring Priyanka over the years.

Sophie Turner with Priyanka Chopra

"It’s nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are," Sophie said of her sisters-in-law in ELLE in 2020.

Of her awe over Priyanka's career, Sophie said: "You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now.

"When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there. It’s kinda crazy. But she’s just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away."

Priyanka spoke equally highly of Sophie, sharing in ELLE that she sees Sophie as the sister she never had. "I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy.

© Getty Priyanka Chopra looked incredible in New York

"Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible."

We hope Priyanka and Sophie are able to maintain their close bond in the wake of Joe and Sophie's divorce.

The separation is said to be amicable, so we have high hopes that things will work out for the J Sisters!

