Holly Willoughby parties with sister in gorgeous halterneck dress at lavish summer wedding

Holly Willoughby made sure to see out summer in style as she attended the wedding of some friends in Gallipoli, Turkey at the end of August alongside her sister, Kelly.

The duo looked absolutely radiant as they partied long into the Turkish night with Holly looking stunning in a stylish blue halterneck dress that carried a stunning floral pattern. Kelly did not reveal her outfit in photos shared from the occasion, with only her head appearing in a group shot, that included This Morning star Joseph Denison Carey, and a selfie she took with her youngster sister.

The wedding coincided with the blue supermoon event that happened last week, with Kelly noting it in her caption, saying: "Sisters by light of the blue moon," and adding a moon emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, as one said: "Two perfect souls.....all the best Holly on your return to work....New season of positivity and energy," and a second wrote: "A sister is your best friend. Just like mine stay blessed."

© Instagram Holly and her sister enjoyed the supermoon

Meanwhile, commenting on the wedding, Joseph shared: "Gallipoli settings. Huge congrats to Jamie & Lucy. Thank you for having me out to such a beautiful wedding. Loved every minute and love you both."

The nuptials came ahead of Holly's return to This Morning this week after she took the summer off to spend with her husband and three children. Making her reappearance, the 42-year-old and her co-host Alison Hammond were joined by the cast of the Mamma Mia party, who opened the show with a vibrant performance of ABBA's hit song, Dancing Queen.

© Instagram Holly looked dazzling in her halterneck dress

Addressing viewers after the performance, Holly said: "What a start to the show! We are back from our summer break, but it's not just the start of a new season for our show. For many people out there, today is the first at school. Mine went back today. It was all good but we all sort of opened the window and said, 'Oh, summer decided to arrive today'."

She opened up about her children more in her weekly Wylde Moon newsletter where she explained: "Just like that the first full week of September has begun, and whilst it's been years since I went back to school, I'm reliving it through my children.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly is now back on our screens

"Harry begins the first year of his GCSEs this year and I sense that he feels like school has just got serious. When we were discussing his options, a big deciding factor was to select subjects he naturally has a keen interest in and enjoys."

Holly also admitted in the newsletter that she was glad to be returning to This Morning full-time following her summer break. "Even as adults, life is easier when you focus on the joy that's there for the taking," she added. "Having been lucky enough to have this summer break to focus on the children, it's now lovely to be back on the sofa and there was certainly joy in abundance with Alison Hammond today!"