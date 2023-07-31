Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs in lace lingerie from Italian getaway

54 is looking good on Jennifer Lopez! The actress, singer, dancer, all around entertainer is having the time of her life celebrating her birthday with an Italian getaway.

She's continued her work as an ambassador for several brands while away, though, sharing another outtake from a shoot she conducted with lingerie and intimates brand Intimissimi.

The company's global ambassador since last September, Jennifer shared a new photo posing in one of their pieces, a blue two-piece with lace hems and semi-sheer bottoms.

She topped off her set with a blue patterned robe while leaning up against the doorframe and writing: "What's better than a summer in Italy?! A summer in Italian lingerie!!"

When Jennifer and Intimissimi's collaboration was officially announced in April, she shared with HELLO! at the time: "This past year while I was traveling in Italy, I discovered a new lingerie brand made with gorgeous fabrics, colorful silks and delicate lace."

“I love Italy – the people, the fashion, the cinema, the culture. And of course, I love the shopping! I'm proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong."

© Instagram Jennifer posed up a storm in blue lace lingerie

The Hustlers star celebrated her 54th birthday surrounded by friends and family in Italy, sharing new photos from the bash recently.

Ahead of the big day, she posted another shot of herself in lingerie, this time in a white two-piece set with a floral robe and gold heels, posing with a rack of clothes. "Getting ready to celebrate," she'd captioned her shot.

© Instagram She posed in lingerie in a photo shared ahead of her birthday

From her birthday, the lead snap she posted showed her dancing atop a table while her attendees cheered her on, and she was dressed in a floor-length sequined gown in a holographic fabric with a spaghetti strap top and backless fit.

JLo subsequently ditched her glamorous do for a more pool-ready look, opting for a black patterned string bikini with a slew of jewelry, pairing it with a sheer matching cover-up and a fedora.

© Instagram The singer celebrated her birthday with an Italian getaway

"Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon," she wrote alongside her photos.

Fans flocked to her comments section with birthday wishes like: "Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! We love you!!!!" and compliments along the lines of: "It's that Leo energy," and: "Queen vibes only."

© Instagram Along with a sparkling silver gown, she wore a patterned black bikini for her big bash

The birthday getaway proved to be the cherry on top of a special month for the 'Waiting For Tonight' hitmaker, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Ben Affleck. The two eloped to Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 and held a special reception for their loved ones that August.