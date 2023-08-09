Abbey Clancy welcomes new family addition in sweet new update

Abbey Clancy is a doting mother of four and took to social media on Wednesday as she welcomed a brand new family member - an adorable puppy.

Sharing a slew of adorable photos on her Instagram account, the Victoria's Secret model captured her tiny fur-baby being cradled by her eldest son, Johnny. The puppy appears to be a golden cockapoo.

© Instagram Abbey shared two sweet photos

Captioning the first photo, she penned: "Our pup," alongside a red love heart emoji. Alongside a second photo, she added: "Can't cope."

As well as Johnny, Abbey and her husband, Peter Crouch are the doting parents to Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, and three-year-old Jack. As for welcoming another little one previously told Lorraine: "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard."

© Instagram The new addition is so cute

Dad Peter also told Laura Whitmore, that more children is off the cards: "Oh 100 percent [we are not having another child]," he admitted. A moment later, Peter admitted: "I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."

The family of six has just been on a lavish summer holiday in Spain. The Clancy-Crouch clan certainly made the most of the soaring temperatures and headed out on a glamorous yacht trip.

© Instagram Abbey is away with her family

It appeared as though the youngsters tried their hand at open-water swimming and were pictured donning chunky life jackets for the occasion. Meanwhile, model Abbey took the sun-soaked opportunity to slip into a fabulous swimsuit.

© Instagram Abbey and her friends enjoyed their time abroad

The glamorous two-piece was in an elevated raspberry shade and featured a lace bikini top. She paired the flattering piece with a Gucci bucket hat, glamorous sunglasses, and a Van Cleef & Arpels charm chain in green.

Abbey also added a number of chunky stone rings to her beach-babe ensemble perfectly framing her immaculately manicured nails which were covered in milky-white gloss. The former Britain's Next Top Model contestant also shared a sweet photo of her son in the sunshine.

Abbey and Peter were joined by friends on the exciting outing and Abbey showed off her modelling credentials as she saturated for the camera with her pals. Alongside the image she wrote: "My girls."

See more of Abbey's fabulous bikini moments…

© Photo: Instagram

© Photo: Instagram

© Photo: Instagram