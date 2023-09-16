The country superstar has returned to the stage for her Queen of Me tour

Shania Twain is finally back on stage having resumed her Queen of Me tour in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday night – and she made sure to make a stylish entrance.

The 58-year-old has showcased an electric tour wardrobe so far but her most recent show had an extra special outfit that Shania couldn't help but gush over as she explained the sweet reason behind her latest addition.

The Giddy Up! singer looked sensational in a tiny denim mini dress that highlighted her long, toned legs. It boasted custom patches and was slashed across the neck to expose her shoulders. She teamed the outfit with a pair of denim, knee-high boots.

The touching story behind the dress was explained by Shania, who revealed it was actually a jacket that she had been given by a fan at a previous show. Listen to what she had to say in the video below…

WATCH: Shania Twain looks unreal in tiny denim mini dress

Captioning several photos, taken by her husband Frederic Thiebaud, of her bold look on Instagram, she added: "Wow Glasgow!! That's how you kick off a tour! Also how fun is this dress?? A fan gifted me a denim jacket with all these gorgeous custom patches on it at a previous show so I decided to get a little creative and Shania'd it."

Her followers loved Shania's outfit and were quick to comment, with one responding: "That's amazing. I love it!" A second said: "You make anything you wear look good." A third added: "Damn, you're gorgeous."

Shania is currently on the European leg of her tour and will perform at London's O2 Arena on September 16 and 17 before shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, and Dublin, Ireland. Following another short break, she will return for more shows in North America next month.

© Getty Images Shania Twain has rocked some incredible outfits on tour

Following the conclusion of her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency, Shania announced her Queen of Me tour last October, writing: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

© Getty Images Shania has resumed her Queen of Me tour

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

But she isn't done with Vegas yet as last month she announced another residency in Sin City which will commence next year. "I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency Come on Over, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre," she said in a statement.

Shania Twain will be back in Vegas for another residency in 2024

"The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!"

Shania's residency, Come On Over - All the Hits!, will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency opens in May 2024 and tickets are on sale now.

