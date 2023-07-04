Shania Twain perfects the thigh-high kick in insane micro mini dress and cowboy boots while on stage

The Any Man of Mine hitmaker is on her Queen of Me tour

Shania Twain has ensured all eyes have been on her during her Queen of Me tour, stunning with an array of showgirl outfits.

During her leg in Chicago, the Any Man of Mine hitmaker wore several stand-out outfits, and even perfected the thigh-high kick, Victoria Beckham style, while on a motorbike on stage.

The award-winning country star styled it out wearing a light blue satin micro dress teamed with fishnet tights and denim cowboy boots.

It's safe to say that the Man I Feel Like A Woman star had a fantastic time during her show too, and paid tribute to her fans who had come out to support her alongside new images from stage.

She wrote: "Chicago!! You always show so much love. Sold out Tinley Park and haven’t done that since the Come On Over Tour in 1998! I have the best fans in the world. In fact I met a fan on stage who wore the same look I wore for the UP! Tour from Chicago 2003 too. So impressed! Felt so good to be back."

Shania Twain perfected the thigh-high kick on stage

The 57-year-old kicked off her Queen of Me tour in Washington on April 28, and will be traveling through the United States, as well as Canada and parts of Europe, before the final show on November 14 in Vancouver.

Shania hasn't done a tour in five years, making this one all the more special for her and her adoring fans.

The award-winning star's outfit was so stylish while on stage in Chicago

It follows on from her Las Vegas residency, Let's Go, which proved hugely popular. The award-winning star announced the news of her Queen of Me tour back in October.

At the time, she wrote: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

Shania Twain's full look while on stage in Chicago

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

Shania has a fabulous sense of style

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

© Christopher Polk Shania has made a comeback in recent years

Those that have gone to see Shania in concert have only had good things to say too. Comments from fans who have been to a show in recent days have included: "I have a Shania hangover today, best concert ever," and "Thank you for a truly, magical show." Another recent remark included: "The best concert to date, thank you so much!"

