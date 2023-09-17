Maya Jama looks unrecognisable with fiery red bob in unseen photos

The Love Island host unveiled behind-the-scenes shots from her shoot with Dolce & Gabbana

Maya Jama needs no introduction as a style muse of the generation. The Love Island host's stellar wardrobe, goddess-like stature and It-girl status has reached new heights this year - and she debuted a totally new look to mark the occasion.

"Loved trying a new hair and make up look... she’s versatile," Maya wrote of herself in her latest Instagram post.

The 29-year-old star switched up her usual raven tresses for an ultra-short, fiery red bob for her latest shoot with Dolce & Gabbana - and fans went wild.

© Instagram Maya showed off a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her unrecoganisable new look

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her fashion campaign with the Italian luxury fashion house, Maya posed in the dressing room. The ITV presenter wore a white robe off her shoulders, showing off her 1920's inspired choppy bob and block fringe.

Maya's crimson hair was matched perfectly with a deep red lipstick, as her natural beauty was highlighted with a winged eyeliner, dramatic contour and flawless foundation.

© Instagram Maya expressed her joy after going from "local girl" to cover girl

Maya channelled vixen energy with a vampy red manicure to match her new persona. "Same same but very different," she added, causing a major reaction from fans in the comments.

You are one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen I swear," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "Keep this hair… it suits you." A third quipped: "A fashion chameleon," as a fourth chimed in: "Jessica Rabbit vibes!"

Maya's debut as the new face of Dolce & Gabbana utterly floored fans and friends when she announced the news last week.

© Getty Maya Jama looked beautiful in white lace for an appearance in Cannes earlier this year

Sharing a sultry video clip dressed in a corseted dress, towering heels and a red vinyl jacket, even the Swedish-Somalian star herself couldn't believe her new 'model' status.

"Worldwide campaign. Can’t believe my pea head is on billboards and shop windows around the world. Take a pic if you see it and send me please lol," she wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Maya Jama's looks on Love Island left fans floored

The star also hit headlines after she and ex-boyfriend Stormzy appeared to resurrect their relationship after going their separate ways in 2019 after four years together.