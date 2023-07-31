Maya Jama defies expectations in angelic corset dress and honey-hued highlights

Love Island's bombshell hostess Maya Jama has captivated the nation with her sartorial prowess, so it's no surprise that her outfit for the penultimate episode of season ten of ITV's most popular dating show was a killer corset dress.

The ITV star looked sublime to present Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday evening, donning a silhouette-enhancing ivory dress. Complete with a plunging corset bodice, Maya's standout frock was draped with swathes of dramatic satin that ruffled at the waist before falling into an asymmetrical hem.

Maya's mermaid-like gown had an exaggerated sweetheart neckline that resembled pearly shells, and the former Radio 1 DJ slipped into strappy silver heels.

Stealing the show was Maya's waist-length, honey-hued hair extensions that she tied into a relaxed half-up, half-down style for effortless glamour. The 28-year-old's departure from her usual raven tresses was a major hit with fans when she debuted her golden curls earlier this week.

"New hair colour!!" commented a fan on Instagram followed by a string of heart-eye emojis, as another added: "Your hair looks absolutely amazing Maya." A third wrote: "Love the hair you got going on."

Sporting her usual flawless beauty glow, the Vogue cover star levelled up the glamour of her all-white ensemble with fluttery corner lashes, feline winged eyeliner, a peachy blush and nude gloss on the lips.

All eyes will be on the Love Island style muse as she gears up to present the final of Season Ten on Monday 31 July. Maya will no doubt pull a head-turning look out the bag as she takes the spotlight to crown the winners.

The star's enviable wardrobe has been a hot topic amongst Love Island fans, who flock to compliment her weekly attire as she hosts Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday evenings. From red carpets to star-studded socials, the Glow Up star never fails to impress with her head-turning looks.

It's hard to forget the star's Bond girl moment at the last Love Island final, where Maya floored viewers in a dramatic cutout maxi dress crafted from a romantic maroon fabric. We can't wait to see what she wears this evening…

