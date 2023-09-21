Steph McGovern floors fans in stunning satin Zara co-ord - and wow

Steph McGovern, 41, stunned audiences in a dreamy khaki-hued coord to present her eponymous daytime show, Steph's Packed Lunch, on Wednesday.

The star looked incredible to host the Yorkshire-based Channel 4 programme, wearing a slinky satin set from high street brand, Zara.

Steph's olive green ensemble featured a relaxed, long sleeved blouse and matching wide-leg trousers adorned with glittering botanical details.

WATCH: Inside Steph McGovern's inspiring weight loss and health journey

The TV star teamed her embroidered ensemble, which currently retails for £198.98, with ultra-luxe pointed toe heels in a creamy beige tone.

© Instagram Steph McGovern looked incredible in a silky Zara co-ord

Steph amped up the glamour of her look with an electric blue manicure, sweeping her blonde hair into a sleek, straightened style.

The former BBC presenter added a generous lashing of mascara, golden bronzer and satin nude lipstick to complete her glowy look. Divine!

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The glamorous star loves to rock a power suit

Steph's fans were floored as she declared she was "living the co-ord dream". Taking to the comments of her Instagram post, one fan wrote: "This was one of my fav outfits on you! you wore it beautifully."

"Love a co-ord, it looks fab on you," agreed another, as a third wrote: "I love this outfit and was wondering where it was from! You look fantastic!".

Steph's glamorous return to television comes shortly after she, her partner, and their daughter enjoyed a wholesome "first campervan adventure" in Northumberland this summer.

© Instagram Steph recently enjoyed a wholesome family holiday

The star, who is incredibly private about her family life, concealed her partner's identity in a series of photos shared to her Instagram. Steph is thought to be dating a TV executive and together the couple are doting parents to their little girl whom Steph welcomed into the world back in November 2019.

© Instagram Steph appeared in high spirits on her "first campervan adventure"

Opening up about her decision to protect her family's privacy, Steph previously told the Express: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."