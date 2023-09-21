Steph McGovern floors fans in stunning satin Zara co-ord - and wow

Steph McGovern, 41, stunned audiences in a dreamy khaki-hued coord to present her eponymous daytime show, Steph's Packed Lunch, on Wednesday.
The star looked incredible to host the Yorkshire-based Channel 4 programme, wearing a slinky satin set from high street brand, Zara.
Steph's olive green ensemble featured a relaxed, long sleeved blouse and matching wide-leg trousers adorned with glittering botanical details.
The TV star teamed her embroidered ensemble, which currently retails for £198.98, with ultra-luxe pointed toe heels in a creamy beige tone.
Steph amped up the glamour of her look with an electric blue manicure, sweeping her blonde hair into a sleek, straightened style.
The former BBC presenter added a generous lashing of mascara, golden bronzer and satin nude lipstick to complete her glowy look. Divine!
Steph's fans were floored as she declared she was "living the co-ord dream". Taking to the comments of her Instagram post, one fan wrote: "This was one of my fav outfits on you! you wore it beautifully."
"Love a co-ord, it looks fab on you," agreed another, as a third wrote: "I love this outfit and was wondering where it was from! You look fantastic!".
Steph's glamorous return to television comes shortly after she, her partner, and their daughter enjoyed a wholesome "first campervan adventure" in Northumberland this summer.
The star, who is incredibly private about her family life, concealed her partner's identity in a series of photos shared to her Instagram. Steph is thought to be dating a TV executive and together the couple are doting parents to their little girl whom Steph welcomed into the world back in November 2019.
Opening up about her decision to protect her family's privacy, Steph previously told the Express: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."