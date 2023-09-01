Steph McGovern surprises in denim dress we didn't expect from her

Steph McGovern will soon be back on our screens as the summer holidays draw to a close, but as she soaks up the last few days of her holiday she stunned fans with a very unexpected outfit.

Steph decided to show off her stunning legs as she posed on a box sofa while wearing a stunning striped shirt and a daring denim dress that is entirely outside of her normal fashion sense. The star looked absolutely gorgeous as she enjoyed a small drink while fully reclined with her dazzling blonde locks blowing behind her.

In one photo, she gazed off into the distance, while a second snap saw her smiling directly at the camera as she joked in her caption: "Poser."

Her followers were enchanted by the stunning set of photos as one enthused: "I bet you don't want the holidays to end! Just as well you enjoy your job!" and a second simply noted: "They're great pics."

A third added: "Steph you look absolutely gorgeous," while a fourth mused: "Very elegant, if I may say so!" and a fifth commented: "Looking very lovely, can def tell you used to be a dancer with that pose lol," while many others shared their happiness that Steph's Packed Lunch would soon be returning.

The presenter had some very exciting news to share over the weekend as she revealed that she would be returning to her roots as a business presenter as she teams up with ITV's political editor, Robert Peston, for a new podcast focused on the economy.

Steph shared several photos from a recording studio, where she was the embodiment of summer in a bold orange jumpsuit, with her blonde bob styled into waves.

In a lengthy caption, the mum-of-one shared: "I started my broadcasting career as a business journalist because I love helping people understand what's going on with the economy. So I'm dead excited to be launching a podcast with my old friend Robert Peston (I was his producer at the BBC when he was Business Editor) called THE REST IS MONEY @therestismoney.

"We've all been told that 'money makes the world go round' but who is making it and how? And what about when things go wrong? We want to talk about money in the same way we talk about sport, culture and telly. Looking at the stories and personalities behind the headlines and working out what it means for everyone in the here and now.

"We'll be launching a weekly podcast next Wed 30th Aug so if you fancy listening you can subscribe in the usual place you get your podcasts." She then added: "(Note - for those asking @packedlunchc4 is back on air the week after…..on the Mon 4th Sep at midday.)"

Her followers were quick to respond, as one enthused: "Love it when you get into business journo explainer mode on Packed Lunch! This is so exciting," and a second commented: "I will be subscribing, really looking forward to it."

