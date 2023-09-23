Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas models slinky top and Rapunzel hair for latest outing

Actress and model Cressida Bonas brought effortless beauty to the Grove Gallery's 'Radiant Resilience' exhibition on Thursday.

She wore a retro jacket which adopted a patchwork pattern of mustard, navy and black and, standing in front of the Zara Muse canvas, it seems she even preempted how to match her fit with the swatch of neutral colours behind her.

© Dave Benett Cressida was in sync with the Zara Muse canvas

Layering the jacket over a slinky top and pairing it with black trousers and white trainers, Cressida was the epitome of chic.

The canvas, which garnered attention, depicts the story of Zara caring for her mother as she battled cancer. It pays tribute to resilience and inspiration - themes which radiate throughout the whole exhibition.

Grove Gallery's announcement of Zara Muse on Instagram was met with awe from viewers. One fan commented: "Love your work!" and another said "Looking great."

The exhibition also saw the attendance of the former British heavyweight champion Derek Chisora and Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones.

It's not the first time the former girlfriend of Prince Harry stunned at an art gallery. In 2018, she saved her best fit for a private art viewing at the Sladmore Gallery in London's Bruton Place where she looked radiant in burnt orange wide-leg trousers and a frilly white blouse.

© Getty Cressida dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014

With all of Cressida's looks one theme remains pertinent - carefreeness. Perhaps starting with her mid-length Rapunzel hair and its natural array of blonde shades, or maybe from the neutral palette she wears which never takes away from her pretty facial features, it really does just seem like the 34-year-old needn't spare more than a few moments to reach perfection.

Her Instagram spreads the same message too, with a collage of beautiful posts with her property investor husband Harry Wentworth-Stantley.