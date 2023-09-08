Charlize Theron is a vision in silk dress and statement necklace for rare appearance

The Mad Max actress channeled a similar look earlier this week

Charlize Theron looked as stylish as ever as she stepped out in a floor-length silk dress and a collared sweater to attend a Dior event in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The Mad Max actress oozed elegance in the navy ensemble, which the star perfectly elevated by accessorizing with an eye-catching pearl necklace.

© Getty

Opting for a pair of black sandals for her footwear, the mother-of-two rounded off the look with a white Dior clutch bag

The 48-year-old's A-line skirt featured flattering ruching across the waist, contrasting with the slouchy sweater for an ultra-chic finish.

© Getty

As for her hair, Charlize scraped her blonde locks into a slicked-back bun, while her soft makeup gave the star a natural-looking glow.

As part of New York Fashion Week, the event was held in celebration of French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel's exhibition inspired by Dior's J'adore fragrance. Charlize was amongst the star-studded guest list that included Julianne Hough and Alexandra Daddario.

The film producer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos following the event, and the star could be seen holding a martini whilst posing for the camera alongside her team.

Fans rushed to the comments to have their say on the post, with one follower writing: "What a beautiful picture of a wonderful actress!"

Another added: "You're so gorgeous." While a third chimed in: "THE OUTFIT OMG."

© NDZ/Star Max Charlize is a mom of two

The navy ensemble comes days after Charlize wore a similar outfit, stepping out on Wednesday in a silk maxi skirt, a navy blazer, and a pearl-encrusted top.

Wearing the dazzling number to the grand opening of Breitling's new boutique in New York City's trendy Meatpacking District, Charlize was the epitome of Hollywood glamour in the sparkling top.