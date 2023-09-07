Charlize Theron discusses her ‘opinionated' children with rare insight into family life

Charlize Theron has made a rare admission about her two daughters, Jackson, 11, and eight-year-old August, revealing that their trip to see Taylor Swift in concert in Los Angeles was the one thing that they were all able to agree on.

The threesome attended the Eras Tour on Charlize's 48th birthday on August 8, and were spotted in a video taken by Charlize's friend dancing together to 'Shake It Off'. Now, Charlize has revealed that the chance to spend time with her daughters doing something they all enjoyed made it "literally the perfect birthday".

"That’s hard to do these days because they are so opinionated, so that was really fun. I’m like, ‘Look at this! We're all having fun! Look at this — this rarely happens,'" she told Extra.

The Oscar winner, 48, was speaking at the opening of Breitling's new boutique in New York City's trendy Meatpacking District on September 6. The acclaimed actress wore a Givenchy look, personally curated by creative director Matthew M Williams, that featured a striking pearl-encrusted sheer top paired with a long silk black skirt.

"Pearl's night out," Charlize humorously captioned the post on her Instagram showcasing her look, which fans adored.

Charlize joined the ranks of actors Brad Pitt, Adam Driver, and Daniel Wu in 2018 when she became a brand ambassador for Breitling, and on Wednesday she was given the honor of slicing through a Breitling-branded blue ribbon, marking the official opening of the new boutique.

The Monster star grew up on a farm outside of the South African city of Johannesburg, during apartheid. It was a difficult time for Charlize, who has described her childhood as being full of "turmoil".

Tragically, her mother killed Charlize's alcoholic father after he came home and fired a shotgun through the door at them both.

"I know that if my daughter was in the same situation, I would do the same thing.," Charlize told ABC in 2004 of the circumstances.

© Instagram Charlize Theron's daughters August and Jackson

When Charlize was 16 her mom made the decision to move them both to Italy, and it was here tat Charlize was scouted by a model agency, turning her life around and allowing her to create a new future in America.

In 2012 she adopted Jackson from her home country of South Africa, and three years later, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress adopted August, completing her family.

© Instagram Charlize adopted her girls from South Africa

"Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day," Charlize previously told People. "This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first."

"I'm a mom to two small Black girls and I want them to grow up in a world where they see themselves, where there is an awareness that they can be whomever they want to be because they see it," she told Variety in 2020. "And that's not just in cinema, that's in life, too."

"I want to surround them in a world where they feel they belong and they can shine and they can live to their full potential."

