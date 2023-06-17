Rose Ayling-Ellis is an ethereal goddess in divine cut-out gown - and Giovanni Pernice approves

Rose Ayling-Ellis has always enchanted with her divine fashion looks and the Strictly champion has continued to impress even after her award-winning stint on the show.

On Saturday, the former EastEnders actress shared an upcoming cover of The Observer Magazine, and she looked absolutely stunning in a ravishing white gown that wouldn't have looked out of place in the ballroom! The frock had a floaty feel to it as she swished it around her bare ankles, while the top of her outfit was made of a lacy fabric and had a daring cut-out section around her chest.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils glamorous transformation, but it's not what you'd expect

The star's sandy blodne hair swept down her back, and she accessorised with a pair of elegant earrings, while opting to go barefoot for the photoshoot.

The tagline for the interview revealed that the actress would be using her voice for the deaf community, a cause she has been a proud advocate for, even dancing silently on Strictly in one of the show's most impactful moments in its history.

Rose resembled a goddess

In her caption, Rose enthused: "I had so much fun on this shoot!! Coming out tomorrow," finishing her post off with the eyes emoji. And her fans were quick to return the enthusiasm, including her pro partner Giovanni Pernice who 'liked' the post.

Makeup artist Jaz Crush shared: "Ahhhhh!! I can't wait to get it tomorrow!! Loved this shoot SO MUCH! Probably my fave ever!!!" while a second commented: "You look beautiful! This dress."

© David M. Benett Rose always looks so gorge!

A third added: "Wow, just wow. You look absolutely stunning. The words are spot on. People are listening; as well they should. Really looking forward," and a fourth said: "You look absolutely magical in that dress, looking forward to reading you article, good luck with your documentary."

Rose has consistently set the fashion world alight and last month she rocked the trend of the season with a stunning pink crochet halterneck bra top. She paired the item with a baby pink blazer, stonewash jeans and a pair of white and pink trainers.

© Instagram The star recently wowed in a baby pink look

Rose was all smiles in the series of photographs she shared on Instagram as she celebrated her special commendation from the Ian Charleson theatrical awards.

RELATED: Rose Ayling-Ellis supported by Strictly's Giovanni Pernice after sharing latest news

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates 'amazing' news in heartfelt post

She could be seen in a lineup with other deaf actors, as well as a shot of herself posing with a framed certificate. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Honoured to be in the same room as these young talented actors. Rosie Sheehy, Phoebe Horn, Daniel Rock, Claire Wetherall, Eben Figueiredo, Conor Glean, Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran, Benjamin Wilson, Chanel Waddock, Rosy McEwen, and William Robinson. It's always lovely to be seen and noticed for your work and even better, I am not the only deaf person in the room."

© BBC Rose's Strictly partner always gives her his full support

One fan wrote: "Well done! You really are incredible. The sky's the limit." Another wrote: "Congratulations Rose and all the others - very well deserved award. Love your outfit," and a third commented: "Congrats Rose and to all the others, looking gorgeous in pink."