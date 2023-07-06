Rose Ayling-Ellis sizzles in waist-cinching jeans for champagne celebration

Rose Ayling-Ellis is seriously thriving, having just been honoured with a stunning portrait at the newly transformed National Portrait Gallery, as well as her impactful Signs For Change documentary which aired on Monday evening, it's safe to say she is killing it - and the same goes for her fashion.

The 28-year-old - who is never short of a head-turning look - looked flawless once again, this time in a pair of on-trend high-waisted jeans and a classic back racerback vest as she unboxed the most glamorous bottle of Moet and Chandon champagne on Wednesday. See the stunning look in th video below.

Rose Ayling-Ellis looks so glam in high waisted jeans and black vest

The iconic brand sent Rose a bottle in celebration of her inspirational programme and she was more than delighted which the packaging which she proudly displayed for her cohort of loyal followers.

"A little bit obsessed with the tin lol…I feel like a magician," alongside a wand emoji. Rose, as usual, looked flawless in the candid at-home update and slicked her honey-hued locks into a slick low bun. She opted for a face of natural makeup, showing off her flawless complexion.

The star also received a sweet note from the company

Rose has been tirelessly campaigning for British Sign Language and left fans emotional with her documentary Signs For Change which was released on Monday. The moving programme was designed to allow its viewers to get an insight into the deaf experience.

One view penned: "Congratulations to @RoseAylingEllis for the very insightful #signsforchange documentary on @BBCOne. Making a really important point around the need for genuine informed choice for parents of deaf children, the diversity of that choice and the need for BSL lessons to be free," on social media.

Rose was honoured with a portrait at the National Portrait Gallery

A second added: "Maybe I'm emotional with fatigue but #SignsForChange made me blub. What a beautiful and sweet documentary by the wonderful and charming @RoseAylingEllis."

The episode saw Rose discussing her history-making Strictly Come Dancing win in 2021, with her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice. The pair won a BAFTA for their eye-opening performance to Symphony by Clean Bandit, which included a section of musicless choreography.

There was also footage of her during her run of Shakespere's As You Like It, which she starred in earlier this year in London's West End. The former EastEnders actress also opened up about her experience as a deaf child as well and chatted to her parents about raising a deaf child.

Alongside an image advertising the programme, Rose penned: "We have spent a year making this documentary and now it is out in the open for everyone to see. It is surely the most personal project I have worked on. I wanted to be open so it can hopefully change things for the better. Reassuring many families that they are not alone in this. Spreading awareness that is so long overdue, rather than repeating ourselves for many years to come.

"Biggest thanks to @roganproductionldn and @bbc for being just as passionate and standing by my side to get this visual to happen. I hope you all will be moved by this as much as I am passionate about it. "