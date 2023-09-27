Joan Collins, 90, looks ravishing in leopard print alongside husband Percy Gibson, 58

Joan Collins made a strong case for leopard print on Tuesday as she stepped out with her husband Percy Gibson for a special book signing in London.

Her brand-new memoir titled Joan Collins: Behind the Shoulder Pads – Tales I Tell My Friend is due for release on Thursday and promises to feature a string of fascinating tales from her career and personal life.

WATCH: Joan Collins looks ageless as she dances around in a bikini

For the special occasion, the 90-year-old looked sensational in a ravishing mini dress complete with statement shoulder pads and a superhero-esque cape. Iconic!

Joan appeared ageless in her leopard print garment which she teamed with a pair of nude heels, a glittering gold necklace and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock The author looked ultra-glam at her book signing

Serving up some high-octane glamour, she wore her voluminous brunette locks in Hollywood waves and highlighted her ageless features with bold eyeliner, a slick of ruby-red lipstick and a sweep of punchy pink blush. And for a pop of shine, the best-selling author sported a dazzling pearlescent manicure, not so dissimilar to Hailey Bieber's 'glazed donut' nail trend which recently blew up on TikTok.

Her husband, Percy Gibson, 58, meanwhile, looked dapper in a crisp white shirt, a smart black blazer and a pair of blue jeans. He finished off his get-up with a pair of navy suede loafers and a baby blue Hermès belt.

During the event, the duo, who wed in 2002, looked utterly smitten as they beamed for the cameras and walked hand-in-hand.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock The couple looked smitten

Actress Joan has been incredibly transparent when it comes to her age-defying complexion. The star always wears sun protection and reportedly never leaves the house without SPF on her face.

Speaking to The Daily Mail's You magazine in 2014, she said: "I have always worn sun protection and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20."

© Getty Joan's wardrobe is teeming with animal print

Meanwhile, in 2019, she told the Mirror: "I'm very disciplined. I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."

Joan's sartorial statement comes after she shared a rare glimpse inside her marriage. She recently spoke to The Mirror about their incredible bond and explained how their relationship only seems to get "better and better".

© Getty The actress always looks flawless

Speaking to the publication, she candidly said: "It is the fifth time lucky. I've been feeling that for years. He's a wonderful, kind, truly good man. He's my accomplice and my best friend. Plus, he's extremely handsome – and he just gets better and better."

Elsewhere in the interview, Joan dished on the secret to their happy marriage, citing separate bathrooms and separate offices as the key to their marital bliss.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2002 at Claridge's Hotel in London

"Percy and I became really good friends first," she revealed. "So we had this connection. We really knew each other. And separate bathrooms is key! Although we are very lucky. I know that's not something everyone can have."