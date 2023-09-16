Lara Spencer has been on an emotional journey since dropping her daughter off at college last month, so it's not surprising she's taking time to recharge following the big change to her home life.

The GMA star, 54, is enjoying a break from her work duties and her now-empty house and has jetted to Italy to enjoy a sun-soaked vacation. On Friday, Lara shared an update on her travels with her followers and she looked gorgeous in a stunning bikini photo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the TV anchor looked carefree as she posed beside the water in San Pietro wearing a patterned, halter-neck bikini top that showed a hint of her washboard abs.

Lara looked relaxed in her sun-soaked environment and appeared to be makeup-free as she shielded her eyes from the sun's rays behind a pair of oversized sunglasses.

She accessorized with chunky gold necklaces and stacks of bracelets, and wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low bun with loose pieces pulled out at the front to frame her face.

© Instagram Lara Spencer looked beautiful in her sun-soaked bikini photo

Lara didn't reveal who she is vacationing with, but it's highly likely she is enjoying the break with her husband, Richard McVey. Lara has been married to Richard, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings, since 2018; the two tied the knot with a wedding in Vail, Colorado on September 1.

She was previously married to CNN reporter David Haffenreffer from 2000 to 2015. At the time of their split, they told Page Six that their children "remain our top priority," and added: "We will raise them and care for them together." The former couple share two kids together, Duff, 21, and Katharine, 19.

© Instagram Lara Spencer and her family at a celebratory dinner while dropping her daughter off at college

In August, Lara became an empty nester after her youngest child left the family home in Connecticut to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she will play lacrosse as a freshman.

Duff moved to Dallas in 2021, where he is currently studying at Southern Methodist University, a 25-hour drive away from the family home.

© Instagram Lara with her husband, Richard, and her children Duff and Katharine

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Lara opened up about her close relationship with both her children and how grateful she was that her youngest was still at home – for now. When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to college, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

© Instagram Lara Spencer and daughter Katharine en route to college

While Lara will no doubt struggle at first with her daughter's departure, she won't be alone as her GMA colleague, George Stephanopoulos, and his wife, Ali Wentworth, also dropped their youngest, Harper, off at Vanderbilt last month.

George, 62, told the ABC News show that Harper and Katharine had gotten together before moving into their dorms and will be in the same class.

© Lara Spencer/GMA Lara Spencer's daughter is attending college in Nashville, Tennessee

Ali shared an emotional post on Instagram at the time, chronicling the "brutal" feelings of separation from her daughters, and Lara was quick to respond.

She commented on the post: "I hear you sister. I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."

