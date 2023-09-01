Amal Clooney, 45, showcases her toned legs in flirty black mini-dress

The Venice Film Festival commenced this week, and all eyes were on Amal Clooney as she stole the spotlight, with George Clooney graciously stepping back to support her during a glamorous award ceremony.

After being honored with the Leadership award at the DVF Awards, the esteemed human rights lawyer, aged 45, was accompanied by her Hollywood actor husband, aged 62, as they gracefully boarded a water taxi in Venice on Friday.

Amid the backdrop of the annual Film Festival in Venice, where the Writers Guild of America strike made waves, Amal radiated effortless glamour in a flirty black summer dress complemented by a wicker bag, stylish shades, and elegant shoes.

George's chivalry was on full display as he, along with a friend, assisted Amal in embarking on the water taxi, exemplifying his support as they ventured to explore the city.

With a helping hand extended towards Amal, George ensured her safe boarding before the couple was captured with arms intertwined.

The prior evening witnessed their attendance at the DVF Awards, a significant event where Amal was presented with the DVF Leadership Award alongside four other remarkable women.

Held at the Sala degli Arazzi of the Giorgio Cini Foundation, the couple's presence added a touch of star power to the 14th edition of the event, founded by renowned designer Diane von Furstenberg, dedicated to acknowledging exceptional women who are catalysts for change in the lives of fellow women.

Amal's accolade was bestowed upon her for profound reasons, as articulated by the DVF. The organization expressed: “Amal Clooney is an award-winning human rights lawyer who has dedicated the past two decades to championing victims of injustice across the globe.

“She represents clients in international courts, including the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, and the European Court of Human Rights.”

The DVF further elaborated on Amal's impact, highlighting her advocacy for high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, notably including the enslaved Yazidi women and girls targeted by ISIS, and other victims of violence and oppression.

Amal's unwavering commitment to securing the freedom of unjustly detained journalists worldwide has been commendable. Notably, she is currently engaged in the Task Force on Accountability for Crimes Committed in Ukraine, an effort dedicated to pursuing justice for victims of war crimes and human rights violations.

A few days prior, the A-list couple were seen strolling around the romantic city, with Amal wearing a white high-neck mini dress adorned with statement black flowers.

She paired the monochromatic look with slingback pumps from luxury brand Roger Vivier, added a pair of round oversized sunglasses, and wore 16Arlington's ‘Kikka’ leather handbag.

Earlier in August, Amal was spotted near her home in Lake Como where she showed off her timeless elegance in a black halter-neck bodycon dress, a wide-brimmed straw hat and corked wedges.

The silhouette-skimming halterneck dress included a cut-out bustier detailing and a ruched bodice.

The wide-brim straw hat saw a renaissance in 2022; the Princess of Wales turned heads at Wimbledon with her floppy summer hat.

George purchased his home, Villa Oleandra, on the famous Italian lakeside, in 2002. He is now making lifelong memories there with Amal - whom he met in Italy in 2013 and married in 2014 - and their twins Ella and Alexander, who celebrated their sixth birthday earlier in 2023.

Together, George and Amal founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), whose mission is to "wage justice to create a world where human rights are protected and no one is above the law'.

It provides free legal support to victims of human rights abuses, and gathers evidence to ensure justice prevails.