Harper Beckham is just like mum Victoria in cute daddy-daughter moment

Harper Beckham, 12, looked so angelic when she stepped out in a white dress for her mother Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week Show on Friday.

Ahead of her FROW appearance, Harper got ready with her family in a hotel room, and her father David Beckham shared an adorable video of a cute daddy-daughter moment they had together before the show.

Harper was seen singing along to Taylor Swift while perfecting her dad's makeup before he stepped out in front of the cameras. David also joined in with the lyrics he knew, botting along to the track and they shared a kiss at the end. Watch...

Fans loved seeing this wholesome moment, and one declared: "Every girl needs a father like this in her life," and another added: "What a dad." Many others were just thrilled to discover that David is in fact a Swiftie!

Harper may be pre-teen, but she has already become a fashionista in her own right, sporting the cutest looks alongside her famous mother Victoria Beckham time and time again. This year, she wore chic white and last year she rocked an all-black gown. It featured a V-neck, belt detailing and flowing skirt.

Harper looked so chic for the special event

It's been a very busy time for Victoria as today also marked the launch her own fragrance line.

The range consists of three unisex Eau de Parfums, all inspired by significant moments in her personal life.

What Harper wore last year at PFW

It's a spotlight moment for the Beckhams as their brand-new Netflix show drops early October and fans simply can't wait.

In the new Netflix documentary, Beckham, David and Victoria sit down to discuss the highs and lows of his career, and the impact that fame had on their relationship and family life.

© Getty The father-daughter duo have the sweetest bond

The synopsis for the upcoming show, which launches on the 4 October, reads: "BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is.

"From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find a balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time."