Christina Hendricks steps out in a semi-sheer figure-hugging gown – and check out her insane heels

Christina Hendricks was one of the many stunners during Paris Fashion Week, and for the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear SS24 show on Saturday, September 30, she donned an outfit that would make the late fashion revolutionary proud.

The actress, 48, appeared front row at the show wearing a semi-sheer black fitted gown with heavy floral patterns with a plaid corset vest.

To top it off, she styled out the pieces with an oversized shawl that featured several floral fall patterns stitched together like patchwork, creating a dazzling silhouette that attracted all kinds of attention.

She styled her bright strawberry blonde hair into an updo and wore chandelier earrings, a light blush, and pink lip. Her buckled high heels added to the appeal of the look, however, featuring even more conflicting floral pattern work.

Christina was joined by her fiancé, steadicam operator George Bianchini, and shared photos from her outing on social media, also featuring Pamela Anderson who sat beside her at the show.

She wrote: "The Westwood show in Paris was magnificent! Bravo Andreas on another masterful collection," and fans were quickly enthralled.

© Getty Images Christina made an appearance at the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

One commented: "The shot of your dress is just amazing, the sheer is fabulous," and another gushed: "PERFECT as always! Still hyperventilating from the wonderful look you were wearing."

A third wrote: "You should have been on the catwalk Christina, fab outfit," while a fourth added: "I'm sure Vivienne would be proud of you if she saw these. Really a legend."

The Good Girls star was a fan and friend of Dame Vivienne, who passed away on December 29, 2022. She also acted as a muse for the boundary-breaking designer, and took to social media upon learning of her death with an emotional tribute.

© Instagram She brought her bold patterns all the way down to her heels too!

Alongside a throwback of the pair, she wrote: "I've just heard about Vivienne's passing. It doesn't seem real. She was larger than life. She was a friend I was in complete awe of.

"I tried to watch and learn every moment I was with her. She cracked me up with her directness and often terrifying 'I don't give a fuck-ness'. But she cared so much that she changed this world and kept working to make it better day after day.

Christina continued: "I'd have no interest in fashion if not for Vivienne's contribution to it. Nobody has been so unique, so groundbreaking, so innovative. I love you Vivienne. Thank you for everything. I already miss you. My love to you, Andreas."

She shared another tribute after attending her memorial service in London in February, writing: "Tears come every time I reflect on the love, inspiration, gratitude, and sheer awe I felt attending Vivienne's memorial in London this week."

After reflecting on the beautiful service and environment, adding a personal touch, she continued: "To my Mom and Dad, that little punk you raised, that you were so concerned about, was inspired by this very woman and what it means to express oneself and to feel like an artist and want something different, something more.

"And I live with Vivienne inside me every day. Mom and Dad, I hope you understand now. Love, Christina."

