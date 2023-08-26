Penny Lancaster is effortlessly glamorous in flirty ensemble during stylish day out

Penny Lancaster is known for her effortless beauty, and the blonde bombshell showed just how glamorous she really is on Saturday as she headed a girls' day out with some close gal pals to Sloane Square.

The trio of friends all looked gorgeous, but Penny really commanded attention with a flirty spotty dress that showed off her figure. She carried a black clutch bag with her, and swept her blonde hair back behind her. But it was when she sat on a swing with her friends that Penny's outfit came alive, as it showed off her stunningly toned legs.

Penny's friends weren't outdone in the fashio ndepartment, however, with one looking very stylish in a blue denim dress, while the other rocked a shoulderless back dress for the sunny day out.

Their venue of choice had been lovingly decorated with flowers adorning the wooden swing seat they all gathered in and neon lighting spelling out: "Summer in Sloane Square."

© Instagram Penny and her friends enjoyed their day at the Chelsea hotspot

Penny is recently back in the United Kingdom after touring around Spain with her husband, Rod Stewart, and their blended family, as well as spending some time in the family's mansion in Los Angeles.

To mark their time in LA, Penny and eldest son Alastair, 17, headed out to enjoy an extravagant meal at Catch Steak, inside West Hollywood, Los Angeles. The pair posed together outside the venue, and Alastair looked just like his model mum in the photo that saw them surrounded by an array of red and green flowers.

© Instagram Penny always looks absolutely stunning

Penny was dressed to impress for her dinner date with her son, wearing a pair of curve-hugging satin dress with a matching shirt and a denim jacket, finishing off the outfit with some black brogues. She added an enchanting necklace and black clutch bag to her ensemble, while her blonde locks fell down her shoulders.

Alastair looked very handsome in a dress shirt that he wore slightly unbuttoned, and a pair of pastel-blue trousers. He matched his famous mum with her choice of footwear, and slicked his brunette hair back.

© Instagram Penny and Alastair headed out for some LA dining

Penny showed off her elegant wardrobe as she headed around Spain with her husband and family. On one of her final days, she made sure to grab a bit of relaxation as she read Melanie Sykes' book, Autism and all the Things I've Left Unsaid.

In a stunning photo shared online, the 52-year-old was all stretched out and while she had the book on full display, she was also showcasing her toned legs as she wore a flirty mini dress while sat inside a gorgeous interior.

© Instagram Penny spent an extended amount of time in Spain

The floral item looked absolutely incredible on the former model with its bold prints matching the jungle aesthetic of the room that she was lounging in, with cushions nearby sporting a similar motif.

Penny's cosy abode looked like the perfect place to curl up with a book with a large ornate coffee table, perfect for storing a mug of any beverage as well as a couple of plants in the corner to give off a lovely atmosphere.