Beyonce stuns in fitted bodysuit during the final stop on her $4.5 billion Renaissance World Tour

The luminous Beyonce brought the curtain down on her sensational Renaissance Tour at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and it was every bit the spectacle fans have come to expect from the icon.

At 42, the Crazy In Love sensation, renowned for her compelling stage performances, pulled out all the stops during the Kansas concert.

This finale wasn't just a culmination of her recent musical journey; it was an exclamation point on her legacy. And if fans missed out on the live action, there's good news: Beyonce recently shared that a film documenting the Renaissance Tour will soon grace theaters.

Starting her global odyssey on May 10 in Sweden, Beyonce's tour has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. According to Variety, ticket sales are estimated to touch the $560 million mark.

Highlighting the enormity of her influence, The New York Times reported that Beyonce's tour infused a staggering '$4.5 billion into the American economy', rivaling the economic impact Beijing saw from the 2008 Olympics.

Over the span of almost five months, the Renaissance World Tour spanned 56 shows, culminating in a memorable evening on October 1 in Kansas City.

The evening was a visual feast. Beyonce stunned with a strapless dress, shimmering with rhinestones, and perfectly complemented by a concealed black bodysuit.

With a pair of open-toed heels peeking from beneath the dress and elegant opera-length gloves, she commanded the stage. Minimalist silver earrings and a flawless makeup look — characterized by smoky eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a nude lip tint — ensured all eyes were on her.

At one point, she serenaded the audience while gracefully seated at a piano's edge, further deepening the connection between the artist and her fans.

The style icon's wardrobe changes kept the audience engaged. Beyonce showcased a yellow and brown-patterned bodysuit, adorned with cutouts and glittering details. Paired with over-the-knee heeled boots of the same pattern, she performed atop a futuristic vehicle, surrounded by her backup dancers.

Further, the Halo singer exhibited her flair for dramatics in a sequined black bodysuit. This ensemble featured fabric strips cascading down its front and back, and she accessorized with black gloves and a microphone securely fastened to her wrist. Adding a dash of glam, she donned rhinestone-studded silver shades while also sporting a draped black leather jacket.

Though the show started nearly two hours later than scheduled, as reported by The Kansas City Star, Beyonce didn't let her audience down. The concert became even more heartwarming when her daughter, Blue Ivy, joined her on stage for My Power and Black Parade.

Now, as the Renaissance Tour wraps up, fans are buzzing with anticipation for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce.

Slated for a December 1 release, two months post-tour, this cinematic treat is bound to draw Beyonce fans from around the globe. Ticket sales have already commenced, with prices starting at $22 in the U.S., and theaters in Canada and Mexico also gearing up to screen the film.