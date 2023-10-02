Beyoncé's rarely-seen twins Sir and Rumi make an appearance in huge announcement by famous mom

Beyonce's hugely successful Renaissance World Tour has finally come to a close after five months of globe-trotting, sold out shows, and instantly iconic moments.

The superstar singer, 42, delivered one of the most legendary tours of our time, which in its first four months has already become the highest grossing tour of all time by a female artist.

As such, Beyoncé closed out her tour with a long-awaited announcement about the rumored film, and recruited her family members for the job. Watch below…

She announced that her Renaissance Tour will be immortalized with a concert film slated to be released on December 1, titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

In the video, several behind-the-scenes snippets were shared that also included glimpses from Blue Ivy, 11, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest daughter who performed alongside her mom as one of the tour's official backup dancers.

However, many were most delighted to see the rare appearances from her twins, Sir and Rumi, six, cozying up to their mom as she gets ready to hit the stage.

"Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply," she captioned her trailer, and instantly, the comments section was set alight with praise and excitement.

Naomi Campbell commented: "DIVINE VISION CAN'T WAIT," and Winnie Harlow added: "'You areeee the visuals'." Ariana Madix simply wrote: "MOTHER!"

A fan said: "I have never in my life experienced anything like that. I can not speak, I can not scream, I am in awe," while another also gushed: "I'm GAGGGGGGGING!!!!!!! Wake me up on December 1st!!!!!!!!!!!!" A third added: "I haven't been to the movies in years but guess what girl I'll be there!"

The Renaissance World Tour first began on May 10 in Stockholm and performed throughout Europe, with the May 26 show in France marking the debut appearance of Blue as a dancer. The tour came to a close on October 1 in Kansas City.

A synopsis for the film reads: "It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

"Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

It adds that the film "accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

Based on latest figures reported by Billboard (excluding shows from September), it has grossed over $460 million. Advance tickets for the concert film are already available for sale, primarily being distributed by AMC Theatres, in the same vein as another female pop star, Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour.

Taylor announced last month that Eras would be released as a concert film on October 13, with the release of tickets immediately resulting in delays on AMC platforms.

