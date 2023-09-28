Amanda Holden is so stylish in daring mini skirt that you need to see

Amanda Holden wasn't letting the colder weather stop her from wearing what she wanted as she headed to the Heart Radio studios in the most ravishing green mini skirt that showed off her legs.

Despite the cooler temperatures, Amanda was more than happy to pose in the emerald-green item and show off the results of her fitness. She also wore a forest-green shirt that paired perfectly with her skirt, but she opted for a different colour with her footwear, going for gold heels. Amanda had a stylish face of makeup with dark eyeshadow.

The star struck a flirtaious pose for the photo, as she placed her hands on her hips, stared seductively down the camera lens and had her blonde hair thrown to the side of her face.

Amanda chose not to caption her stunning photo, but she did share with fans where they could find her outfit, tagging Reiss.

© Instagram Amanda's look was absolutely stunning

Earlier in the month, the 52-year-old presenter donned a seriously vibrant red leather dress complete with a plunging neckline, statement padded shoulders and sleek contrasting panels as she headed to a screening of her new documentary Sex: A Bonkers History.

Amanda resembled a total vixen in her daring frock which she teamed with towering red heels to boot. Embracing head-to-toe red, the beloved TV star lacquered her nails with glossy crimson nail varnish alongside a pair of contrasting gold bracelets.

© Instagram The star has some gorgeous fashion

As for hair and makeup, the star veered towards an ultra-feminine look featuring lashings of mascara, immaculately groomed brows, a pink blush, and a nude lip. And for a hint of Hollywood glamour, Amanda wore her honeyed blonde locks in tumbling waves swept over to one side.

Her latest series began on 18 September on Sky History and covers an array of fascinating topics such as the first contraception and how sex has sculpted civilization today.

© Getty Amanda's latest series began airing last week

The synopsis explains: "The series will use archive footage and drama reconstruction, with Amanda Holden and Dan Jones taking the leading roles to shed light on history's best unknown sex stories."

