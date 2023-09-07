Amanda Holden is a summer goddess in mint mini dress

Amanda Holden is serving this summer! As she headed to the QVC headquarters on Thursday, the Heart FM star revealed another dreamy dress from her envy-inspiring wardrobe. Keeping cool amidst the September heatwave, Amanda stepped out in a white and mint green floral mini dress for her appearance on the shopping channel – and she looks incredible.

© Instagram Amanda teamed her floral mini dress with white stilettos

Keeping her accessories minimal, Amanda added a pair of white pointed heels and her go-to Van Cleef and Arpels clover bracelets. Styling her freshly highlighted tresses in beachy waves, the mum-of-two opted for dewy makeup, teaming a brown smokey eye with a hint of rosy blusher, and pale pink lipgloss.

© Instagram Amanda opted for dewy makeup

A few hours before she'd headed to the QVC headquarters, Amanda had celebrated her younger daughter Holly's first day back at school. Revealing the most adorable throwback, alongside her latest school photo, Amanda wrote: "Wow. Those years just flew past. Year 7 already. Our little #HRH all grown up. We couldn't be prouder of her. Smart, sassy and funny. The most loving girl. Let's do this Hollie."

The post sparked a major reaction in the comments section. Actress and television chef Lisa Faulkner replied, "OMG where does the time go?!!" and Ashley Roberts wrote: "Omg she's all grown up!!!" Meanwhile, a fan penned, "She is gorgeous! You have a beautiful family!"

To say it's been a busy week for Amanda would be an understatement. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 52-year-old posed in a pair of tiny shorts and heels as she confirmed her return to Heart FM after the summer holidays. "Back on @thisisheart in the morning from 6:30," she captioned the post.

When it comes to fashion, Amanda has spoken about her fearless approach, which includes defying ageist style rules. In a 2021 interview with The Telegraph, she said: "I've never dressed for my age, I think that's a generational thing."

MORE: Amanda Holden sparks major fan reaction after sharing video of rarely-seen family member

READ: Amanda Holden's legs go on forever as she poses in fitted shorts with lookalike mum

"When my mum hit 50 I remember she stopped dyeing her hair and started covering up and I've done the complete opposite. I thought my mum and dad were ancient when they had their 50th birthdays. Now my daughter borrows my clothes and she's 15; it's a completely different time."

WATCH: Amanda Holden shimmies in silhouette-skimming latex

Echoing this sentiment in a 2022 interview with The Sun, Amanda reflected: "We've got Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Minogue, J.Lo, all looking incredible and these people are older than me, so I'm just inspired by them every single day.

"Hopefully it means we can shift that old-fashioned attitude of, 'Well, I can't wear that because I'm 51', or, 'I can't do my hair this colour because I'm in my fifties'."