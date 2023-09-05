Amanda Holden shows off her endless legs in tiny shorts and heels

The BGT star returned to her Heart Radio role with a bang

Amanda Holden has never been one to hold back when it comes to showing off her incredible figure, and the star absolutely floored her fans as she posed for Instagram in a pair of tiny shorts and heels on Monday.

In the stunning snapshot, Amanda lounged on a large sofa wearing black mini shorts, a pair of strappy heels and an oversized shirt with a lipstick kiss mark on the collar.

The 52-year-old wore her hair in a voluminous blow-out style, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a pair of fluttering false lashes, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy pink lip to round off the incredible look.

"Back on @thisisheart in the morning from 6:30," Amanda captioned the post.

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to have their say on Amanda's flawless look. Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts wrote: "U wearing this? We can match." While Abbey Clancy added: "Hot [fire emojis]."

© Instagram Amanda Holden posed with her lookalike sister Deborah, 51, and daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11

Another follower wrote: "Thank god. We've missed you." As a fourth penned: "Legs for dayssss."

The Britain's Got Talent judge has been taking some time out from her regular Heart Radio slot whilst she enjoyed some family time away in Italy. Earlier this month, the star posted a series of photos of herself with her lookalike daughters, Lexi, 17 and 11-year-old Hollie.

© Instagram Amanda looked amazing in an orange bikini as she posed on the beach

Amanda also sent fans wild when she shared a snap of herself wearing the most striking orange bikini. Completing the look with a crochet fringe sarong and a pair of oversized black sunglasses, the star looked phenomenal as she lounged on a sun lounger on the beach.

"FABULOUS as ALWAYS," one follower commented. While another wrote: "Gorgeous!"