Amanda Holden is the ultimate vixen in daring red leather dress

The Britain's Got Talent star shares two daughters with her husband Chris Hughes

BGT judge Amanda Holden went hell for leather on Monday as she ventured out in London for a special screening of Sky History's Sex: A Bonkers History.

For the glitzy occasion, the 52-year-old presenter donned a seriously vibrant red leather dress complete with a plunging neckline, statement padded shoulders and sleek contrasting panels.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shimmies in silhouette-skimming latex

Amanda resembled a total vixen in her daring frock which she teamed with towering red heels to boot. Embracing head-to-toe red, the beloved TV star lacquered her nails with glossy crimson nail varnish, whilst on her wrists, the mother-of-two wore contrasting gold bracelets crafted by Van Cleef & Arpels.

As for hair and makeup, the star veered towards an ultra-feminine look featuring lashings of mascara, immaculately groomed brows, a pink blush, and a nude lip. And for a hint of Hollywood glamour, Amanda wore her honeyed blonde locks in tumbling waves swept over to one side. Sublime!

© Getty The BGT judge posed up an absolute storm

During the event, the star was pictured mingling with guests including the likes of historian and TV presenter and co-host Dan Jones.

Their upcoming series is set to grace our screens on Monday 18 September on Sky History and is expected to cover an array of fascinating topics such as the first contraception and how sex has sculpted civilization today.

The synopsis explains further: "The series will use archive footage and drama reconstruction, with Amanda Holden and Dan Jones taking the leading roles to shed light on history’s best unknown sex stories."

© Getty Amanda dazzled in head-to-toe red

Amanda's red-hot appearance comes after she paid tribute to her youngest daughter Hollie, 11, on her first day back at school after the summer holidays.

To mark the special occasion, the doting mother posted a sweet throwback photograph of her daughter dressed in her uniform which she posted alongside a recent snap of Hollie looking all grown-up in her new uniform.

© Instagram Amanda paid tribute to her daughter Hollie

Bursting with pride, Amanda gushed: "Wow. Those years just flew past. Year 7 already. Our little #HRH all grown up. We couldn't be prouder of her. Smart, sassy and funny. The most loving girl. Let's do this Hollie."

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Omg she's all grown up!!!" while another noted: "Oh bless her she was just the cutest little girl and now turning into a beautiful young lady - the time has flown!"

© Getty Amanda and Chris share two children together

A third commented: "So grown up! Hope she has a fab first day," and a fourth added: "She’s really grown in the last year or so."

Aside from Hollie, Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes are also doting parents to daughter Lexi, 17, whom they welcomed in 2006.

© Getty The presenter with her lookalike daughter Lexi

Her lookalike daughter is a budding model hoping to make it big in the world of fashion. Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Amanda revealed: " At the moment, Lexi’s learning her craft — how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world.

"She's super-excited and has the right mentality — she's very unfazed by things, is not easily impressed, and doesn't suffer fools."