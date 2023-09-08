Amanda Holden displays stunningly toned legs in daring mini-skirt

Amanda Holden has been making it through the late-year heatwave in style and she debuted another stunning outfit on Friday as she presented from the Heart Radio studios in the prettiest mini-skirt.

The Britain's Got Talent presenter looked radiant in the floral item that featured plenty of beautiful red roses. The item also showed off her stunningly toned legs as she adopted a playful pose where she stood with her hand on her hip while gazing down towards the floor. Her skirt wasn't the only eye-catching piece of her ensemble as she added a white long-sleeved shirt and a pair of flashy pink heels.

Amanda wore her signature blonde locks loose, allowing her the bouncy strands to flow down her shoulders as she struck some poses in the offices of Heart Radio. Although the 52-year-old didn't have them in her photos, on her way to the studios she was snapped in a pair of sunglasses while carrying a Barbie-pink clutch bag.

As she explained in an Instagram Stories video, the outfit was perfect for a "sweaty day" as the shirt carried an opening at the back, while her mini skirt was "sustainable fashion" and she noted that it was "pretty and sparkly" as she twirled around.

The star has been keeping it cool during the September heatwave, which has seen temperatures rising above 30C, and during a visit to the QVC studios, she revealed another gorgeous ensemble that was perfect for the warmer weather, stepping out in a white and mint green floral mini dress.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Amanda added a pair of white pointed heels and her go-to Van Cleef and Arpels clover bracelets. Styling her freshly highlighted tresses in beachy waves, the mum-of-two opted for dewy makeup, teaming a brown smokey eye with a hint of rosy blusher, and pale pink lipgloss.

A few hours before she'd headed to the QVC headquarters, Amanda had celebrated her younger daughter Holly's first day back at school. Revealing the most adorable throwback, alongside her latest school photo, Amanda wrote: "Wow. Those years just flew past. Year 7 already. Our little #HRH all grown up. We couldn't be prouder of her. Smart, sassy and funny. The most loving girl. Let's do this Hollie."

The post sparked a major reaction in the comments section. Actress and television chef Lisa Faulkner replied, "OMG where does the time go?!!" and Ashley Roberts wrote: "Omg she's all grown up!!!" Meanwhile, a fan penned, "She is gorgeous! You have a beautiful family!"

When it comes to fashion, Amanda has spoken about her fearless approach, which includes defying ageist style rules. In a 2021 interview with The Telegraph, she said: "I've never dressed for my age, I think that's a generational thing.

"When my mum hit 50 I remember she stopped dyeing her hair and started covering up and I've done the complete opposite. I thought my mum and dad were ancient when they had their 50th birthdays. Now my daughter borrows my clothes and she's 15; it's a completely different time."