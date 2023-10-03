AGT’s Sofia Vergara poses naked in rare makeup-free photo

From New York's red carpets to the allure of Parisian bistros, Sofia Vergara is undoubtedly seizing the day, and her recent snapshots on Instagram encapsulate just that.

The actress, gracefully aging at 51, once again wowed her fans with a candid, makeup-free selfie straight from a lavish marble bathtub in Paris.

With her hair neatly pulled back, Sofia looked as radiant as ever, showcasing that she truly knows how to revel in life's quiet moments.

“2am jet lag planning how to get this bathtub to LA #Paris,” she humorously captioned her post, a light-hearted note amidst her travels.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara makeup free

The City of Love wasn't just about luxurious baths for Sofia, as she also shared snippets of her delectable Parisian escapades.

On the previous day, she had shared memories of dining alongside her dear friend and designer, Valentina Micchetti.

Not stopping there, the next day, she posted a delightful carousel capturing the duo indulging in a selection of sumptuous French pastries.

© Instagram Sofia is enjoying Paris

“The most important stop today,” she quipped on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of treating oneself amidst a busy schedule.

However, before her Parisian getaway, Sofia was in the heart of New York City, gracing the Clooney Foundation’s 2023 Albie Awards held on Thursday, September 28.

The prestigious ceremony was not just any event. It honored five remarkable individuals, described as “courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do,” according to the foundation’s official website.

© Instagram Sofia is enjoying single life

Hosted by philanthropic power couple George and Amal Clooney, who established the foundation in 2016, the event highlighted the foundation's commitment to advocating for justice globally.

For such a significant night, Sofia naturally brought her A-game, dazzling in a sparkly jumpsuit that seamlessly combined sophistication with glamour.

The jumpsuit, boasting a sweetheart neckline and flared legs, was certainly a showstopper. And she wasn't the only one turning heads; celebrities like Kate Moss, Mary J. Blige, Heidi Klum, Viola Davis, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Anne Hathaway were in tow, each dazzling in outfits from renowned fashion titans like Versace, Tony Ward, and Balmain.

© Getty Joe Manganiello and Sofi­a Vergara recently announced their divorce

Amidst this whirlwind of events and travel, Sofia's personal life has taken a solemn turn with her recent split from Joe Manganiello.

The couple announced in a heartfelt joint statement in July, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Respect for privacy is crucial, especially considering the delicacy of such matters. In August, Sofia presented her legal documents, with a request to the court to honor their prenuptial agreement. This move intends to preserve her earnings before and during her union with Joe.