Newly-single Sofia Vergara is a real-life Barbie in strapless jumpsuit

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara never fails to dazzle fans with her enviable wardrobe as she glitters behind the judging panel beside her co-stars Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel on the televised talent show.

The newly-single star, who recently divorced from her husband of eight years, Joe Manganiello, brought the glamour to AGT on Wednesday as she transformed herself into a real-life Barbie for Wednesday's qualifying shows.

The Modern Family actress rocked a strapless pink pantsuit from Nadine Merabi, teaming the silhouette-skimming number with a set of spellbinding pastel pink jewels. Sofia's jumpsuit featured a sleek, straight neckline which cascaded into a corset-like bodice flowing into a dramatic train.

The Columbian-American star completed her look by slipping into towering platforms with a glitzy silver heel.

Sofia, 51, wore her honey-blonde hair in an immaculate straightened style and added fluttery false eyelashes to complete her beauty glow. Flawless!

© Instagram Sofia Vergara stunned in Nadine Merabi

After sharing a series of behind-the-scenes Instagram posts from her night on AGT, Sofia's fans flocked to the comments. "WOW! Stunning as always," responded one, as another wrote: "Wow Sofia, you really are wonderful."

© Instagram Sofia Vergara dazzled in pink jewels

"On Wednesdays we wear pink," quipped a third fan, quoting Mean Girls. "How does your MUA make your eyes look that beautiful? I need all the beauty tips!" added a fourth.

© Instagram Sofia penned "Love you" to her co-star Heidi Klum when she shared this photo

Sofia and her ex-husband Joe Manganiello and announced their divorce in July 2023.

In a statement to Page Six, the former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

© Dimitrios Kambouris/VF14 Sofia and Joe met in 2014

Court documents reported by TMZ revealed that Joe cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. When the pair got married in May 2015, they signed a prenuptial agreement worth $100 million, to protect their respective assets accumulated during their marriage.

© Mark Sagliocco Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said they still 'love and care for one another'

Sofia has a reported net worth of $180 million, which is significantly higher than Joe's reported $40 million.