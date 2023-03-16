Louise Redknapp is flawless in stunning crop top that bares toned physique Former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp rocked the gorgeous ensemble

We love all of Louise Redknapp's epic fashions, whether they're from modern day or from the height of her singing career.

On Thursday, she shared a beautiful throwback clip of her performing at Wembley Stadium on her first solo tour, all the way back in 1997. Louise looked like a supermodel as she performed on a steel platform wearing a tiny crop top and a lacy skirt that put her incredibly toned physique on full display for her adoring fans.

Reflecting on the milestone moment, Louise penned: "To celebrate my Greatest Hits being released I've been looking back at some of my Greatest Moments throughout my career and this is definitely one of them… my first ever solo tour selling out Wembley!

"As a singer in the 90s Wembley was and still is the big one to do, so getting the opportunity to perform here on my first ever solo tour was definitely a highlight. Arms Around The World is on my Greatest Hits which is available to pre-order now."

Fans immediately lost their minds over the clip, as one enthused: "My dream woman," and a second complimented: "England's answer to Britney Spears."

A third added: "Wow! Loved seeing this tour footage! Hopefully we will see some more. Looks fantastic," while a fourth said: "Girl crush always."

Louise looked phenomenal

Louise has been sharing several daring throwbacks with her followers recently and over the weekend, she had her hourglass figure on full display as posed with an open shirt, wearing a black bra underneath, as she danced with the equally as toned Jamie King, who was completely shirtless.

The star completed her ensemble with a pair of black jeans, while her wet hair added to the beauty of the shot.

"A little throwback for a Saturday night… It was beyond a pleasure to be able to work with the incredible Jamie King on the video for Undivided Love," she shared in the caption.

Louise then added: "Undivided Love features on my Greatest Hits out 2 June. Pre-order link in bio."

