Geri Halliwell-Horner stuns in figure-flattering white jeans for lavish afternoon

Geri Halliwell-Horner is the ultimate fashionista. Her ivory-hued ensembles never fail to disappoint, and on Friday it was no different.

The flame-haired beauty, 51, enjoyed a lavish afternoon tea with friends and stepped out wearing a pair of fabulous white jeans which she paired with a cream jumper. Geri oozed elegance and wore her fiery tresses in gentle waves. See Geri's look in the video below.

Geri stuns in figure-flattering white jeans and chic jumper

As for her makeup, Geri opted for a flawless natural look comprised of fluttery mascara, warm honey-hued bronzer and nude lipstick.

Captioning the post she penned: "Spilling all the tea on @rosiefrostfalconqueen [teapot emoji] Such a lovely time today with this group!" Geri couldn't have looked more at ease as she poured tea and chatted with her friends.

Geri was visibly effervescent in the clip which comes as no surprise as she is just days away from the release of her aforementioned book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.

The former Spice Girl has been sharing all the details of her new novel in the run-up to its publication and opened up to Scary Mommy about how the character is inspired by her life.

© Photo: Instagram Geri has two lavish homes

The publication stated: "Pieces of Halliwell-Horner’s life are woven into Rosie Frost. The abrupt passing of her father in 1993 informed Rosie's own struggles with grief. 'I didn’t realize it until after I wrote it,' she says. 'I went,'Oh my God, you’ve written what you experienced.

"'And just as Rosie is bullied by some of her blueblood classmates for being a scholarship kid, Halliwell-Horner for a time attended a privileged grammar school where even teachers reminded her that she was lucky to be there.'"

The star lives with her three children and husband Christian

Geri also explained in the interview: "When I was a little girl, I felt quite on the outside of things, I remember not having money".

The magazine added: "The books of C. S. Lewis transported her to other worlds when her parents couldn’t afford vacations; the public romance of Princess Diana and Prince Charles made her believe that fairy tales could come true."

Until she was nine, Geri and her parents - her mother, a cleaner, and her father, a car dealer - lived in public housing in Watford prior to their divorce.

It's safe to say the star is worlds apart from her humble beginnings, having two incredible homes in the UK - one in Oxfordshire, the other in Hertfordshire - which she shares with her adoring husband Christian Horner and their children and step-children, Bluebell, Olivia and Monty.