Sharon Stone, 65, sets pulses racing in sexy underwear and fishnet stockings

Sharon Stone recently made waves on social media with her stunning magazine cover for Puss Puss magazine. Shared on Instagram, the 65-year-old actress showcased her timeless elegance and boldness.

In the attention-grabbing image, the Basic Instinct star posed in chic black lingerie paired with fishnet stockings and stiletto heels adorned with bows.

Her denim shirt, unbuttoned generously, added a hint of casualness to the glamorous look. The cinematic photograph captured Sharon looking downwards, allowing her impressive cleavage to steal the limelight.

A subsequent close-up shot displayed the Casino star’s undeniable beauty as she donned oversized prescription glasses, accentuating her striking features.

Fans were quick to comment on the images, showering praises like: "Just unreal," "Those legs though," and "OMG! She is wild."

The majority expressed admiration for her youthful and toned appearance. The photoshoot, brilliantly executed by Branislav Simoncik for the magazine's AW23/24 Issue 18, was lauded by Sharon herself, who took a moment to appreciate Puss Puss and her glam team on her social media post.

The Basic Instinct star also shared a joyous candid of herself enjoying one of her great passions: painting

While these images paint a picture of a confident, self-assured Hollywood diva, Sharon's journey hasn't been without its challenges.

The actress opened up in a candid interview with People magazine, reflecting on the health crisis she faced in 2001.

Sharon Stone looked amazing in a plunging red swimsuit

Following a severe brain bleed that lasted nine days, Sharon was left with only a 1% chance of survival. The aftermath of this ordeal resulted in stuttering, impaired vision, and memory loss.

Two decades on, the actress spoke about the lasting effects of that traumatic event. "I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medication to work so that I don't have seizures," Sharon revealed, highlighting the very reason she believes has limited her hiring opportunities in the entertainment industry.

"I'm a disability hire, and because of that, I don't get hired a lot." Sharon's personal life was equally tumultuous during this period.

© Instagram Sharon Stone shows one of her abstract artworks

Her marriage to Phil Bronstein, with whom she shares her adopted son, Roan (23), dissolved.

This emotional and physical upheaval made her feel as though she had "lost everything". Despite the setbacks, the actress has found acceptance and strength. "I've reached a point where I'm okay with it, where I really do recognize that I'm enough," she remarked.

Her journey towards self-realization and acceptance is particularly noteworthy. Coming from a fractured family background, Sharon grew up believing her role was to care for everyone else.

It took her time, but she eventually realized the importance of self-care and accepting her vulnerabilities. "I feel proud of myself and proud of my accomplishments — from surviving to helping others survive," she concluded.