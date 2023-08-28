Sharon Stone, 65, stuns in a figure-hugging gown – and a makeup free look

The Basic Instinct star and painter showed two contrasting sides of her Hollywood life

Sharon Stone is one of Hollywood’s biggest icons, and, now in her 60s, is just as gorgeous as ever. The Basic Instinct star showed off her most glam side to fans, sharing a stunning photo of herself wearing a glittering, curve-hugging gown to her 3.8million Instagram followers.

Oscar-winner Sharon looks fabulous in the corseted, curve-hugging fishtail gown by Dolce & Gabbana. In fact, she’s so youthful in the throwback that you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a throwback from decades ago, but the snap of the star is actually from 2021.

Then 63, Sharon rocked the gold-scaled strapless look at the Zurich Film Festival, when she took home the ZFF Golden Icon Award ahead of a screening of her acclaimed movie Casino, in which she co-starred with Robert DeNiro.

“Happy Saturday Night! #throwback #goldeniconawards,” she captioned the photo.

The actor’s famous friends were among those commenting on the gorgeous pic, with Nia Vardalos writing, “Hi glitter gal!” and Lisa Rinna reacting: “Movie Star” with a star emoji.

Multifaceted Sharon often shares glimpses of her private life with fans, from at-home swimwear shots to rare photos of her children.

And just before the glamorous red carpet shot, she posted a joyous makeup free photo of herself indulging in one of her greatest passions - painting.

In the pic, Sharon is sporting messy hair and the biggest smile, and is dressed down in a paint-splattered grey t-shirt and brown shorts. Her smartphone hangs from a crossbody strap, leaving her hand free to hold a pair of paintbrushes.

She stands before one of her latest works, captioning the pic: “1/3 of a triptych,” followed by a double-heart and strong arm emoji.

© Andreas Rentz The red carpet Instagram shot was from September 2021, when Sharon wore a gold Dolce & Gabbana gown as she received the Golden Icon Award at the Zurich Film Festival

The snap notched up over 38,000 likes, with fans flooding the comments with praise for both the artist and her painting. “Queen,” said one fan, while another enthused, “Beautiful pic.”

Sharon is also earning fans of not just her films but her artwork. “Fantastic painting Sharon. You are inspiring. Love you,” said one follower, while another wrote: ”Wow, would love to hang one of your pieces in my house!”

The Mighty star Sharon, who held first solo exhibition, “Shedding” in Los Angeles in March, has been thrilling fans by sharing the art she creates in her home studio with the world on Instagram.

© Instagram Sharon Stone sitting in front of one of her paintings in a photo shared on Instagram

The exhibition was based around the art she created during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

As she explained to The Art Newspaper: "I lost my family – my film family – I lost my personal family, many members of my family died. My brother had a heart attack and his 11-month-old son died of crib death; my godmother died, and my grandmother died."

She explained how art helped her cope. "I bought real brushes and I started to regain my control, my brush movements,” she said. “I painted and painted and painted, and I refound myself. I refound my heart. I refound my center."