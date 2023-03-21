Sharon Stone looks drop-dead gorgeous in dazzling gown for star-studded Los Angeles event The Basic Instinct actress attended an annual gala in support of breast cancer research

Sharon Stone showed up in true style for The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala.

The star dressed for a cause to attend the annual event, which was hosted at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The gala took place on March 16, and fellow celebrity attendees included Adam Levine with Behati Prinsloo, Julianne Hough – who was recently appointed a DWTS co-host – Rebel Wilson and fiancé Ramona Agruma, Nia Vardalos, Lisa Rinna with Harry Hamlin, and more.

For the special night out, Sharon opted for a Yousef Akbar gown in a stunning army green hue, which featured half-satin and half-sparkle fabric draping, cinched at the waist, the latter of which extended into a glove covering her entire arm. She accessorized with a metallic gold clutch.

The actress was styled by her longtime stylist Libby Paris, who was behind the Gaurav Gupta gown Sharon wore for her cameo during Sam Smith's appearance on Saturday Night Live back in January. Some of his other famous clients include Liam Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Luis Fonsi, and Robin Thicke.

The star-studded event was quite special for the Basic Instinct actress, as she was honored with the Courage Award for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the cause.

The star looked fabulous in her avant-garde green gown

Sharon has both been an avid supporter of cancer research as well as outspoken about her own health struggles, which have included not only a stroke, in 2001, but she also had to remove a large tumor from her breast, in 2001 as well.

She reminded attendees of the importance of getting mammograms, and recalled her own experience with being told by doctors they found "a tumor that was larger than my breast."

Sharon also spoke at the event

She frankly said, "Those mammograms are not fun," however, she added: "And for someone like me who was told that I had breast cancer because I had a tumor that was larger than my breast and they were sure that I couldn't possibly have a tumor without it being cancer, it wasn't.

"But I went to the hospital, saying, 'If you open me up and it's cancer, please take both my breasts,' because I am not a person defined by my breasts. You know, that might seem funny coming from me since you've all seen 'em."

