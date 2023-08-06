Sharon Stone leaves jaws dropped posing in majestic see-through floral gown

Sharon Stone can command a camera like no other and took to Instagram to share with her millions of followers a throwback to one of her most jaw-dropping magazine shoots.

The actress, 65, posted a series of stills from her cover shoot with Vogue Greece in November 2020, themed around the wild west in which she sported cowboy hats, lassos, and matching boots.

However, the photos she shared were more high fashion than western, and she was seen dressed in a floor-length gown with floral appliqués in red and white.

The gown itself featured a dress underneath and was made of a sheer fabric on the bottom, with a back slit showing off her legs and boots as she strut across the desert saloon set.

What made the outfit so grandiose was the large matching cape, draped behind her and enveloping her entire frame. Her look also featured her blonde locks styled into a wet bob.

Lisa Rinna was one of the first to comment on the photos, simply writing: "Stunning!!!!" while a fan said: "Beautiful photos. As are you, beautiful."

Another added: "Oh Sharon. You are a living painting!" while a third gushed: "You are out of this world Sharon," and many left heart and flame emojis.

While the Oscar-nominated star continues to make screen appearances, she enjoys providing her fans with glimpses of some of her favorite recent memories on set as well as peeks into her life at home with her family and art.

© Instagram Sharon posed in front of a giant canvas of her work

A photo she posted earlier this week wowed her followers, when she posed wearing just a T-shirt in front of a giant canvas, titled "Cumulus Joy," while her dog Bandit stood on the side.

Fans left comments along the lines of: "HA! You're adorable! These are the awesome photos of happy people I love to see!" and: "Love this picture Sharon, you look beautiful," as well as: "I love it...!!! And you are beautiful," and also: "You look like a 20 year old girl! That's amazing!"

© Instagram The actress has devoted more time to her passion for painting

Sharon debuted her first solo exhibition in Los Angeles this March, titled "Shedding," a display for the art she took up in earnest during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Describing the difficult pandemic period, she told The Art Newspaper: "I lost my family – my film family – I lost my personal family, many members of my family died. My brother had a heart attack and his 11-month-old son died of crib death; my godmother died, and my grandmother died."

© Instagram She has her own studio at home

Lockdown was when she found the inspiration to paint again, having learned how from her aunt when she was much younger. She told the outlet: "I bought real brushes and I started to regain my control, my brush movements. I painted and painted and painted, and I refound myself. I refound my heart. I refound my center."